New Christmas Cabaret Single From 'Big Famous' Writer Nicholas Kaminski

On the heels of the wildly successful industry presentation of his original musical, Big Famous, Nicholas Kaminski released his first single this week.

Titled "My Christmas Wish" and featuring the b-side, "Jewish on Christmas," Kaminski wows again with the raucous, witty lyrics and tuneful melodies of the cabaret-style holiday comedy single. "My Christmas Wish" has been a perennial hit in the NYC village scene for years and has finally been recorded with new orchestrations.

The single is available everywhere you stream music, including Spotify, Amazon, and YouTube.

Featuring music, lyrics, vocals, piano, arrangements, orchestrations and Sleigh Bells by Nicholas Kaminski, mixing and reeds by Grammy-nominated producer Stephen Kaminski, flute by Chris Smucker, piano by Mike Bond, bass by Steve Count, guitar by Justin Rothberg, and drums by Daniel Silverstein.