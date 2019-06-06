Nationally Acclaimed Recording Artist Bill Curreri To Play VYNL In NYC

Raised in Greenwich Village during the socially turbulent 1960's, Bill always dreamed of someday being recognized as an accomplished Rock Americana singer-songwriter. But as often happens, reality intervened causing Bill to walk away from a major record label contract in order to fulfill his responsibilities to family and friends. But now, after pursuing successful careers in advertising and academia, Bill is gaining considerable acclaim as one of today's most talented Rock Americana singer-songwriters. In fact, critics have compared Bill's music to several iconic artists including Tom Petty, The Eagles, Bob Dylan, The Byrds and The Beatles.

And now you can see Bill and his seven-piece band perform Friday evening, July 19th at 9:30 pm at VYNL in Manhattan's East Village. Admission if free and there are no minimums. VYNL is located at 100 3rd Avenue.

"The creative culture that has defined Greenwich Village throughout most of the 20th century still impacts my life today. Whether it's a smooth jazz guitar lick spilling out on to the early-morning street during the raucous "Roaring 20's"...the incessant beat of a bongo drum in the middle of the night accompanying a young, intospective poet of the 1950's 'Beat Generation' ... or the strum of an acoustic guitar and Celtic-inspired vocal harmonies that came to define The Village's 'Counter Culture' folk scene of the 1960's ... the culture of Greenwich Village continues... even to this day to define me and my music. However, the never-ending challenge for me is how to interpret those disparate yet firmly entrenched influences so that my music remains fresh and relevant to today's 21st century audiences. That creative struggle never ends...nor should it. " - Bill Curreri



To date, Bill has released two albums, his debut CD aptly titled Long Time Gone and his follow-up album, Son Of An American Dream a personal affirmation of Bill's life-long journey back to his first love, music. And it is from this catalogue of music that Bill has generated several hits on Adult Contemporary Radio here in the U.S.A. These include Fade Away (#1)... Son Of An American Dream (4)... Feather In The Wind (#8) and With Lydia (#16). Bill has also received extensive radio play on both Top40 and College Radio as well as receiving several music industry awards including "Best Crossover Artist of 2015" from New Music Weekly Magazine and "Favorite Mainstream Male Artist of 2015" from New Music Weekly Magazine and "Favorite Mainstream Male Artist of 2014" from Independent Music Network Awards.



The critics too have been very receptive to Bill Curreri and his music referring to Bill as "A Stirring New Voice" (Goldmine Magazine). Examiner.com added, " ...had Curreri released 'Son Of An American Dream' in the late 1970's or early 1980's, its songs, while very contemporary in their sound, would be a staple of classic rock radio today."

To what does Bill owe his music's appeal and success? "First I try to write about universal life experiences that most of us will go through sometime in our lives regardless of age, gender or ethnicity," explains Bill. "And secondly, I try to draw from my personal life experiences and translate those experiences into stories and themes that are lyrically compelling and meaningful to a broad audience."

It also doesn't hurt to have a tight kicking, seven-piece band performing with you each night. Says Bill, "The musicians who perform with me truly do elevate my songs and give the audience a night of music they will soon not forget...plain and simple."

www.thevynl.com





