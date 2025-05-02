Nathan Lee Graham and Jeremy Katz to be Honored at the 13th Annual NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 13th annual “Night of a Thousand Judys,” the Pride concert to benefit The Ali Forney Center written and hosted by Justin Elizabeth Sayre, has revealed their special honorees for this year’s event at Joe’s Pub on Monday, June 2. Nathan Lee Graham – the Grammy and Obie Award-winning star of stage and screen from “Mid-Century Modern,” Theater Camp, and Priscilla Queen of the Dessert – will be honored with the second annual “Judy Icon Award,” which recognizes the recipient’s contributions to queer culture and achievement of legendary status, following in the footsteps of the honor’s namesake, Judy Garland. Jeremy Katz, the Emmy and GLAAD Award-winning producer and manager, will receive the inaugural “Good Judy Award,” which recognizes an industry leader for their longtime dedication to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community.

The performance is at 7:00 PM, with a VIP post-show reception to follow. The Ali Forney Center is the nation’s largest agency dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth. Anyone that can’t attend the event can still donate to The Ali Forney Center HERE.

“Night of a Thousand Judys” will honor the iconic Judy Garland with songs from her legendary career as movie star, recording artist and stage performer. The show is directed by Peter James Cook and choreographed by Jason Wise, featuring Drew Wutke as the event’s music director. “Night of a Thousand Judys” is produced by Dan Fortune and Adam J. Rosen, with Dan Fortune serving as executive producer. The event features artwork illustrated by Patricia Bolaños with poster design by Daniel Nolen. Special guest performers will be announced soon.



has been an active force in film, television, theatre and the recording industry for the past thirty years. Mr. Graham has been the originator of over 19 wonderfully diverse and hilarious roles on stage and screen. He is most known for the films Zoolander, Zoolander 2, Sweet Home Alabama, Hitch, and Theater Camp. On the small screen, he has been seen in “The Comeback,” and had guest starring roles on “Scrubs,” “Absolutely Fabulous,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Broad City,” as the always fabulous Bernard in the Fox comedy “LA to Vegas,” and Francois on the CW show “Katy Keene.” He can currently be seen as Draque Noir on the Hulu series “Woke.” His stage appearances include the original Broadway casts of The Wild Party and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and he starred as Hermes in the First National Tour of Hadestown. Mr. Graham received a 2017 Lucille Lortel nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for The View UpStairs. In 2016, he received the IRNE Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Play for The Colored Museum. Graham also received a Drama League nomination for the role of Rey-Rey in the Off-Broadway production of Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Wig Out! In 2005, he earned the Best Classical Album Grammy Award for Songs of Innocence and of Experience as a soloist. Nathan is a recipient of the Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award in 2019 and the CCA Vanguard Award for his work on “Mid-Century Modern” in 2025.



2023 New York Emmy and GLAAD Award winner, is President of The Katz Company (TKC), a full-service talent management company representing artists across all areas of entertainment. TKC clients appear as series regulars and guest leads on television, perform on Broadway, the West End, top regional and off-Broadway theaters, star in major studio and indie films, as well as national commercials and global concert venues. Katz has produced live concerts worldwide, including PBS and streaming platforms. As Executive Producer of The Lesbian Bar Project, he won a New York Emmy and GLAAD Special Recognition Honor. Additional credits include Design Network’s “Date My House,” A&E’s “Lachey’s: Raising the Bar,” Netflix’s “They Ready,” Amazon/PBS’ “First You Dream,” iHeartMedia’s “Afterlives” & “Queer Chronicles,” and Ravi Roth’s travel series. He also produced two off-Broadway shows, acclaimed music albums and served as a creative consultant for the Obie Awards. He founded TKC in 2007 after nine years at William Morris Agency.



Comments