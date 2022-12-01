Nate Patten Will Host Live Show at Green Room 42 With Christine Dwyer, Fernell Hogan, and More

Broadway music director, conductor and pianist, Nate Patten, will bring his live show "Patten Disregard: Out of an Abundance of Caution" to Green Room 42 on December 11th at 7 pm.
Featuring original music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman (Some Like It Hot, Hairspray), "Patten Disregard" is a live comedy show that celebrates - and roasts - the Broadway scene. Previous iterations of "Patten Disregard", including "The Roast of Broadway" and "Nate Patten: The Farewell Tour" have played sold-out engagements at Green Room 42 and Stand Up NY. This latest version "Out of an Abundance of Caution" features musical guests Christine Dwyer (Elphaba in Broadway's Wicked) and Fernell Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo), and Jonathan Hoover aka Inappropriate Patti (American Horror Story). "Out of an Abundance of Caution" features a live band of Broadway musicians conducted by music director Lon Hoyt (On Your Feet, Hairspray). Previous guests of "Patten Disregard" have included Rachelle Rak ("Dance Moms"), Angie Schworer (The Prom), Ashley Blanchet (Waitress), Merritt David Janes (School of Rock) and Shaiman. Nate Patten's multiple Broadway credits include The Prom, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Company (2021 revival), Be More Chill, and Beautiful the Carole King Musical.
