Natalie Weiss to Join THE RANDY ANDYS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR! at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present the Randy Andys Holiday Spectacular featuring Natalie Weiss (Breaking Down the Riffs) on Thursday, December 19 at 7 PM.

Enjoy all of your favorite holiday classics from Bing to Mariah with the Randy Andys and some of their Broadway friends as they whisk you away to a "sassy and brassy wonderland." Step back in time for a magical evening of nostalgic merriment.

Starring: Alicia Charles (Aladdin), Alison Mahoney (Ragtime, The Food Network), and Heather Parcells (A Chorus Line) with special guest Natalie Weiss (Breaking Down the Riffs).

Also joining the fun Jordan Fife Hunt (Moulin Rouge), David Perlman (Fiddler on the Roof), Daniel Schwait (Love Life), Davon Williams (The Receipts), and featuring The Matt Everingham Trio.

