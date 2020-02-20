NOW! THAT'S WHAT I CALL CABARET! Will Debut at The Duplex

NYC's Premier Live Showcase Institution, TABLE TOP BROADWAY, presents the debut of it's new monthly concert series "NOW! THAT'S WHAT I CALL CABARET! at The Duplex (NYC).

The concert will go up for one-performance-only on Sunday February 23rd 2020. 9:30 PM at The Duplex, an international destination for arts and entertainment. 61 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014. Tickets are available online at www.TableTopBroadway.com!

The series will tribute the iconic NOW! THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC albums we know and love, starting with US Volume 66 featuring the music of Demi Lovato, Meghan Trainer, Dua Lipa,The Chainsmokers, Justin Timberlake, Imagine Dragons, Zedd, Migos, Camilia Cabello, Khalid, Lauv, Calum Scott, Panic! At the Disco, Jason Aldean, P!nk, Niall Horan, 5 Seconds of Summer, Arlissa, and Maroon 5!

Inspired by NOW's celebrated tradition of offering the last 3 songs on each album to an up-and-coming pop artist (who's music may not be on the top 20 charts yet, but is well on their way) NOW! THAT'S WHAT I CALL CABARET will do the same, offering a platform each month for one special guest singer/songwriter to close the show by performing 3 of their originals - backed by TTBWAY's rockin house band!

This month's NOW! WHAT'S NEXT artist will be the incomparable Morgan Reilly (@iammorganreilly) who recently traveled to LA to open up for Jessie J at The Troubadour after winning "THE ROSE CHALLENGE" on Instagram. Morgan Reilly is one of NYC's most promising R&B singer/songwriter with an alien voice that will absolutely blow you away. We are honored to have Morgan as our first NOW! WHAT'S NEXT artist and look forward to introducing you to her heart wrenching, swagalicious bops. You can find Morgan Reilly's music on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and wherever music is sold!

THE VOICES:

Michael James Byrne (OG Cast of Stephan Schwartz's MAGIC TO DO), Amanda Paige Swickle (Annie in Broadway National Tour Of ANNIE), Emily Kay (Royal Caribbean ), Mitchell Turner (Host of SLIME TIME LIVE at Nickelodeon Universe), Kyra Lynn Burke (National Tour of GIRLS NIGHT), Kristi Swiger (SPRING AWAKENING at The Secret Theatre), Juliana Andrea Betancur (Ithaca College), Elizabeth Paige Koennecke (Boston College), Alyssa Ramsey (DeSales University), TTBWAY favorite, Daniel Hurley, and Morgan Reilly (NOW WHAT'S NEXT ARTIST - Jessie J at The Troubadour)

THE BAND:

Anessa Marie on Keys

Chris McWilliams on Drums/Percussion,

Magda Dress on Bass

Ethan Hack-Chabot on Guitar.

Hosted by the hysterical and unfairly talented, Jacob McKenna (Wicked/Frozen)

Directed by Founding Artistic Director, Ian B. Connor (@instaianconnor)

TICKETS AT WWW.TABLETOPBROADWAY.COM





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You