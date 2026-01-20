Morgan James to Perform at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Morgan James will perform at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael on March 27. Morgan James is a Juilliard trained singer, songwriter, actress and recording artist in New York City. Currently on tour supporting her 6th studio album, “Soul Remains the Same”: a concept album of heavy rock tunes from the 80s and 90s through a feminine soul lens, she independently released her studio albums of original soul music, entitled Nobody's Fool, Memphis Magnetic, and A Very Magnetic Christmas recorded to analog tape in Memphis, Tennessee.

Other albums include Reckless Abandon. In addition to her original music, she co-produced and starred in an all-female concept recording of Jesus Christ Superstar. James has taken on full album covers of the Beatles' iconic White Album, Joni Mitchell's Blue, Jeff Buckley's Grace, and many more. James recorded two full-length albums with Epic Records: Hunter and Morgan James Live, a celebration of Nina Simone.All of her music can be found on all streaming platforms and hard copies on her website or at shows.

On Broadway, Morgan was in five back-to-back original companies: The Addams Family (starring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth), Wonderland, Godspell and Motown: The Musical, and as a guest at Kristin Chenoweth's For the Girls.

With viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and with her own YouTube channel, James' music videos have accumulated more than 300 million views (and climbing).