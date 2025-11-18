Miss Woman to Present An Encore Of SEX IN THE CITY S1 E11 at Lips

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One drag queen, four hard front wigs and the Greatest Story Ever Told. MISS WOMAN THE WOMAN will present SEX IN THE CITY S1 E11, lip-synced live and in full. Coming off a hot, summer run in Provincetown, MA and from three sold-out shows in NYC (C'mon Everybody, Brooklyn Comedy Collective, and The Tank), this unauthorized parody is a herculean task of drag that you won't soon forget!

Created in collaboration with Seek Axiom Studios, SEX IN THE CITY S1 E11 features a full length video recreation of the timeless episode. Interspersed are iconic, diegetic lip-sync performances (featuring the music of Donna Summer, Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus, Whitney Houston, Peaches, Mitski and many more.) Whether you're a superfan of the show, or this will be your first time interacting with "Sex and the City", Miss Woman is sure to leave you amused, charmed and gobsmacked.

SEX IN THE CITY S1 E11 runs Friday, November 21 at Lips (227 E 56th St, New York, NY 10022). Doors are at 9:30pm; the show starts at 10pm. Tickets are $22.50 for general admission or $34 for VIP reserved front seating. There is also a $25 food or drink minimum with a full dinner menu and drag waiter service. For tickets visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

MISS WOMAN THE WOMAN is a Brooklyn based drag queen, comedienne, and ingenue best known for her solo performances that happens all around New York City! Perhaps most notably, Miss Woman is able to lip sync the entirety of "Sex and the City" (Season 1, Episode 11)- and has done so at venues such as The Brooklyn Comedy Collective and The Tank. She also performed a run of the show at The Gifford House in Provincetown, MA this past summer. She is currently a Resident Artist at C'mon Everybody, where she premiered her most recent solo shows, "Jaws: The Unauthorized Musical" and "Katy Perry Visits the Nine Circles of Hell." Utilizing a style that marries the old school and new school of drag, a Miss Woman performance is usually high octane, surreal and campy -- she'll put on a show you won't soon forget.