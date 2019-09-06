Milly Shapiro and More Sing For Sekhmet Sisterhood At The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - Broadway's newest intimate concert venue - will present a special evening of entertainment for Sekhmet Sisterhood's Night of Broadway on Sunday, September 8 at 7:00 PM. Following the announcement of several performers including Milly Shapiro (Hereditary, Matilda), Catherine Brunell (Something Rotten, Les Miserables), and Mallory Bechtel (Hereditary, Dear Evan Hansen). the line up just keeps growing! Joining this already power-packed cast includes Kimberly Marable (Hadestown), Analise Scarpaci (A Christmas Story, Matilda), Laurissa "Lala" Romain (South Pacific), and emcee for the evening, Terra C MacLeod (Chicago). They will raise money for the newly established 501c3 non-profit organization Sekhmet Sisterhood, devoted to empowering women to make a difference and change the world by banding together, sharing experiences and supporting each other. These powerful Broadway stars will sing songs that take you through the evolution of sisterhood over the years, while raising money for an important cause. Musical Direction by Laura Bergquist. Cabaret Direction Melanie Lockyer.

"We want to be a part of empowering women to succeed, together. To create a world where women use their strengths to raise each other up through knowledge, experiences and community." said Michelle Shapiro, Co-Founder and CEO of Sekhmet Sisterhood. "We look forward to hosting other empowered women and their allies who want to join us for a night to help raise money to bring our sisterhood to more women across the country."

This one-time, can't-miss performance will be at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Sunday, September 8 at 7:00 PM. The cover charges is $25-35 with $60 premium tickets (which include preferred seating). There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42





