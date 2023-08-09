Miki Abraham to Debut Coaching Cabaret A THOUSAND TIMES ENOUGH at The Green Room 42

Self-esteem coach brings a message of self-love and acceptance to the stage.
POPULAR
On September 18th at 9:30pm Self-Esteem coach and Broadway actor Miki Abraham (Shucked, Beautiful, Once On This Island) brings a message of self-love, acceptance, and all around bad-assery to The Green Room 42 stage in her debut cabaret showcase of clients "A Thousand Times Enough."
This group of incredible artists have spent 10 weeks building an iron clad treasure chest of affirming ideologies and self-care techniques to use daily while navigating through the ups and downs of the theatre industry. Join in for a night of fun, inspiration, and fierce vocals.
You may even learn a thing or two...
Featuring...
Wes Carman
Frankie Sulla
Anna Gwaltney
Erika Mesa
Seann Sullivan
Britaney Chanel
Jae Weit
Stephanie Alexandria
Sophie Leiton Toomey
Grace Levee
Tremaine A. Price
LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne
Music Direction: Drew Wutke
Tickets can be purchased here: Click Here
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You