Miki Abraham to Debut Coaching Cabaret A THOUSAND TIMES ENOUGH at The Green Room 42

On September 18th at 9:30pm Self-Esteem coach and Broadway actor Miki Abraham (Shucked, Beautiful, Once On This Island) brings a message of self-love, acceptance, and all around bad-assery to The Green Room 42 stage in her debut cabaret showcase of clients "A Thousand Times Enough."

This group of incredible artists have spent 10 weeks building an iron clad treasure chest of affirming ideologies and self-care techniques to use daily while navigating through the ups and downs of the theatre industry. Join in for a night of fun, inspiration, and fierce vocals.

You may even learn a thing or two...

Featuring...

Wes Carman

Frankie Sulla

Sarah Shaiman

Anna Gwaltney

Erika Mesa

Seann Sullivan

Britaney Chanel

Jae Weit

Stephanie Alexandria

Sophie Leiton Toomey

Grace Levee

Tremaine A. Price

LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne

Music Direction: Drew Wutke

Tickets can be purchased here: Click Here