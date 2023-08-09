Miki Abraham to Debut Coaching Cabaret A THOUSAND TIMES ENOUGH at The Green Room 42

Self-esteem coach brings a message of self-love and acceptance to the stage.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Photo 1 Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Photos: Lucie Arnaz Lookin' Lively In I GOT THE JOB! at 54 Below Photo 2 Lucie Arnaz Resplendent In Show Photos
Review: Bryan Eng's Sextet Wows With 'SWINGIN' STANDARDS' at Birdland Theater Photo 3 Bryan Eng Wows Crowd With STANDARDS
Internet Sensation Jonathan Hoover To Make Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With SECOND-RATE SO Photo 4 Jonathan Hoover Brings Inappropriate Patti and Himself to 54 Below

Miki Abraham to Debut Coaching Cabaret A THOUSAND TIMES ENOUGH at The Green Room 42

On September 18th at 9:30pm Self-Esteem coach and Broadway actor Miki Abraham (Shucked, Beautiful, Once On This Island) brings a message of self-love, acceptance, and all around bad-assery to The Green Room 42 stage in her debut cabaret showcase of clients "A Thousand Times Enough."

This group of incredible artists have spent 10 weeks building an iron clad treasure chest of affirming ideologies and self-care techniques to use daily while navigating through the ups and downs of the theatre industry. Join in for a night of fun, inspiration, and fierce vocals.

You may even learn a thing or two...

Featuring...

Wes Carman

Frankie Sulla

Sarah Shaiman

Anna Gwaltney

Erika Mesa

Seann Sullivan

Britaney Chanel

Jae Weit

Stephanie Alexandria

Sophie Leiton Toomey

Grace Levee

Tremaine A. Price

LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne

Music Direction: Drew Wutke

Tickets can be purchased here: Click Here





RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Adam Jacobs, Kristolyn Lloyd, Kate Rockwell, and More Set For NOVEMBER 1918 at Carneg Photo
Adam Jacobs, Kristolyn Lloyd, Kate Rockwell, and More Set For NOVEMBER 1918 at Carnegie Hall

November 1918:  The Great War and The Great Gatsby comes to Carnegie Hall with an all star cast. The performance is set for Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8pm at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage.

2
Jonathan Hoover Plus Inappropriate Patti Equals SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY Photo
Jonathan Hoover Plus Inappropriate Patti Equals SECOND-RATE SOMEBODY

Jonathan Hoover is ready for his close-up, 54 Below.

3
Janelle Lawrence Presents INTIMATES A Soul-Stirring Evening Of Music And Art Exhibiti Photo
Janelle Lawrence Presents INTIMATES A Soul-Stirring Evening Of Music And Art Exhibition

jei / Janelle, has announced 'intimates,' a one-of-a-kind concert and art exhibition that captivates hearts and souls alike. This multi-sensory event will take place at WOW Cafe Theatre on August 26th starting at 7pm, offering an unforgettable experience that blends the power of soulful melodies with the visual allure of contemporary art.

4
A Night With London Riley Keller And Friends Comes To The Green Room 42, September 1 Photo
A Night With London Riley Keller And Friends Comes To The Green Room 42, September 1

New York City's brightest rising performers join producer, vocalist, and body positivity advocate London Riley Keller. London and friends will electrify audiences with not just incredible vocals- but also live instrument performances, hilarious anecdotes, and fantastic cocktails! Join us for a night of celebration and first class performances!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You