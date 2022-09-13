Michelle Dowdy and Jordan Wolfe Will Play TRICKS & TREATS at The Green Room 42

Michelle Dowdy & Jordan Wolfe bring Halloween Show to Green Room 42

Showbiz Couple Haunts Green Room 42

On the evening of October 23rd, enter The Green Room 42 if you dare! Showbiz couple, cabaret favorites, and devoted Halloween fans Michelle Dowdy (B'way Hairspray, Nat'l Tour Les Mis, MAC Winner) and Jordan Wolfe (TV's Law & Order) take you on a thrilling musical journey to all things spooky!

In their new show Tricks & Treats, the pair lend their powerful vocals to a variety of terrifying tunes from rock (The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac) to movies and musicals (Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, Little Shop of Horrors) to jazz, in killer new arrangements to get you into the Halloween spirit. The show will also feature Jordan's original music, including a number or two from his recent Off-Broadway hit Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!.

"Michelle Dowdy, an unstoppable force."

- Dallas News

"Jordan Wolfe's singing is rich & expressive."

- Talkin' Broadway

"Michelle and Jordan are each sensational musicians, with his smooth voice leaning into a pretty pop vibe and her much-lauded brass fitting perfectly into the dramatic nature of show and club music, but when the twosome joins forces for an hour or two of music, these voices...blend melodiously in honey-sweet harmonies and sexy musical dialogue."

- Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

WHAT: "Tricks & Treats: A Halloween Extravaganza"

WHO: Created and Performed by Jordan Wolfe & Michelle Dowdy. Musical direction by Adam Cole Klepper

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23

WHERE: Green Room 42, Yotel, 4th Floor, 570 10th Ave.

Information and Tickets HERE.