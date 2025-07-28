Michael Feinstein’s Tribute To Tony Bennett To Stream On Carnegie Hall+ Beginning August 1

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Carnegie Hall+ will premiere Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett, a concert film featuring Michael Feinstein and the Carnegie Hall Big Band, on Friday, August 1.

The streaming debut is timed to honor the late Tony Bennett, who would have turned 99 on August 3.

Filmed during Feinstein’s national tour at Segerstrom Center for the Arts and directed by Habib Azar, the concert includes classics such as “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and “New York State of Mind.”

The tribute is rooted in Feinstein’s personal friendship with Bennett, adding emotional resonance to the performances. The original production debuted at Carnegie Hall’s Zankel Hall in spring 2024 before embarking on a 50-city tour.

The stream will be available exclusively to Carnegie Hall+ subscribers via Apple TV, Prime Video Channels, and other select providers. The project is a collaboration between Carnegie Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, and Carrberry Companies, with support from The Henry T. and Elizabeth Segerstrom Charitable Foundation.