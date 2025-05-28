Melissa Manchester, Anthony Rapp, Melissa Errico and More to Join STAGE FRIGHT at Red Eye

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage Fright, hosted by OUT 100's Marti Gould Cummings with Drama Desk-nominee Yaz Fukuoka on the keys, will present a big, star-studded PRIDE lineup at Red Eye NY. Kicking the celebration off is Jacqueline B. Arnold.

Arnold, who is currently starring as Anita in Broadway's SMASH, launched her Broadway career in Priscilla Queen of the Desert. She was also seen in the original cast of Moulin Rouge. Other productions include We Will Rock You, Hairspray and Rent. Arnold also toured with Bette Midler as a Harlette.

Stage Fright is a weekly Broadway talk show where a Hell's Kitchen crowd gets up close and personal with the hottest stars of the New York City theater scene. This month Marti will also welcome Melissa Errico (Wed. June 4), Ryan Shaw and Ray Angry and John McCrea (Wed. June 11) Melissa Manchester (Tues. June 17), and Anthony Rapp (Wed. June 25).

Host Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The NY Times, among others as well as on Good Morning America, The View, and Inside Edition. They produced and starred in the number one-rated Fusion Television Docuseries Shade Queens of NYC, hosted their own talk show, The Marti Report on Logo, Worst Cooks in America, Hulu's Drag Me to Dinner, The X Change Rate, and Dragged for Yahoo! Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden. They currently serve as a performer and cruise director for Vacaya LGBTQ Travel. Their documentary Queen of New York will begin streaming on Revry in June.

Upcoming Guests

Melissa Errico is a Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress, singer, and author. First known for her starring roles on Broadway, including My Fair Lady, High Society, Anna Karenina, White Christmas, Dracula, and LES MISERABLES. She starred in the CBS show Central Park West and played roles on Blue Bloods, The Knick, and more, as well as Billions on Showtime. Her latest album "Sondheim in the City" is available now.

Ryan Shaw is a multi Grammy-nominated vocal powerhouse and Ray Angry (The Roots) is an acclaimed pianist/composer/arranger. The two have teamed up for Off Broadway, a new studio album featuring R&B, soul, as well as jazz, rock, reggae, house and classical-inspired takes on classic Broadway hits. With material spanning over 70 years, OFF BROADWAY is out now from Eusonia Records/FORM Records/Mister Goldfinger Music Group/Center Stage Records and is produced by Grammy Award-winner Scott Jacoby (John Legend, Coldplay, Aloe Blacc) along with Shaw and Angry.

Shaw's music has been featured on FOX's So You Think You Can Dance and ABC's Dancing with The Stars, Grey's Anatomy, and Lincoln Heights, and the films My Blueberry Nights and Bride Wars and the Sex and the City soundtrack. He starred in Jesus Christ Superstar and Motown: The Musical. Shaw recently released his new single, "Rising Up," featuring the AWB Horns, which will be followed by an album of the same name out early 2026.

Longtime Roots associate Ray Angry is a pianist, producer, composer, and arranger who is one of the most in-demand artists today. He is the CEO and Founder of Mister Goldfinger Music Group, which released the album, Ray Angry One and singles from his Public Domain project. Recent projects include a solo piano album, Ray Angry Three; a trio album with David Murray and Questlove entitled, PLUMB; and an album of his weekly NYC live show, Producer Mondays. He has also composed music for film and television, including Amy Schumer's Life & Beth and the documentary film, Why Is We Americans?; the critically acclaimed, award-nominated documentary film. Angry can be seen weekly on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as a member of the house band, The Roots.

John McCrea is a British actor and singer. He was nominated for an Olivier Award for the role Jamie New in the coming-of-age stage musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie and portrayed Artie in the 2021 Disney crime comedy-drama Cruella. His current show at Playwrights Horizons is Prince Faggot. As McCrea says, "This play is important right now, but really one of the things I find with great writing is that it just becomes more and more relevant, whether that's scary or exciting."

Melissa Manchester is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, whose career spans over 50 years. Known for hit songs, "Midnight Blue," "Don't Cry Out Loud," "You Should Hear How She Talks About You," and many more, Manchester just completed a sensational 17-month, 51-city tour in Funny Girl as Mrs. Brice. In 2021, Manchester was inducted into the Great American Songbook Foundation's Hall of Fame and she is a recipient of the NARAS Board of Governors Award. Her latest album "RE: VIEW," a reimagining of her classic songs, is available now. **

Anthony Rapp is best known for originating the role of "Mark Cohen" in the Tony Award-winning rock opera Rent. Rapp reprised his role in the motion picture adaptation. Rapp's prolific career includes roles in additional Broadway shows, film and several television series, including his role in Star Trek: Discovery as Lieutenant Commander Paul Stamets, the first openly gay character in the Star Trek television series. Recently, Rapp brought his show Without You to New World Stages. This riveting tale of "love, loss, and the musical RENT" earned both award nominations and acclaim, with critics such as The New York Times raving, "You would have to be made of stone to NOT be moved."

Stage Fright

Wednesdays

10:00 p.m.

Red Eye NY - 355 W 41st Street, New York, NY 10036

No cover

**Melissa Manchester appears Tuesday, June 17

Comments

