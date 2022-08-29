Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Megan Jayme to Bring WORDS OF AFFIRMATION: A One-Woman Disco Show to Don't Tell Mama This September

Words of Affirmation is sure to make you laugh, reflect, and hustle the night away in a stellar 60-minute show. Groovy attire is highly encouraged.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 29, 2022  

Megan Jayme to Bring WORDS OF AFFIRMATION: A One-Woman Disco Show to Don't Tell Mama This September


Here we go again! Bold and brassy musical theatre songstress, actor, comedienne and writer, Megan Jayme (hi-MAY) Troost, is returning to Don't Tell Mama NYC, where she will be remounting her vibrant one-woman disco show, Words of Affirmation. Get the skinny on self-love from this belting brickhouse at Don't Tell Mama NYC on Thursday, September 22 at 7:00PM as Troost leads the audience on a transformative journey through the power of disco.

Troost is joined by her boogiewonderland band, featuring Andrew Orsie on the keys, David Andreana on guitar, Julie Rozansky on bass, and Austin Deyo on the drums. With direction by Random Access Theatre Company's artistic director, Jennifer Sandella, and coaching by 2022 MAC Award Winner, Leanne Borghesi, Words of Affirmation is sure to make you laugh, reflect, and hustle the night away in a stellar 60-minute show. Groovy attire is highly encouraged. Peace out!

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

TICKETS: $25.00, CASH ONLY + $20 Minimum Spend Including Two Drinks (Food Menu Available)
WHEN: Thursday, September 22, 2022. 7:00PM.
WHERE: Don't Tell Mama NYC - 343 W. 46th St New York, NY 10036

TICKET LINK:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193719®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdonttellmamanyc.com%2Fshows%2F6917-megan-jayme-troost-words-of-affirmation-7-18-22?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Megan Jayme Troost is a New York City based actor, singer, writer, and model. Her most recent credits include Charlotte in R&H's Cinderella, and Lisa + Rosie U/S in Mamma Mia, at Crane River Theater. Other regional credits include Snail in A Year with Frog and Toad, and Garland in Lily's Purple Plastic Purse, both at Farmers Alley Theatre. After modeling in U by Kotex's Holiday Campaign, Megan has aspirations of representing brands that empower and inspire women. Originally from metro-Detroit, Michigan, Megan graduated from Western Michigan University's theatre program, where she received her BFA in Acting, a minor in dance, and a focus in musical theatre.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Diversionary Theatre Announces Clark Cabaret & Bar September 2022 Free EventsDiversionary Theatre Announces Clark Cabaret & Bar September 2022 Free Events
August 29, 2022

Diversionary Theatre has announced its Clark Cabaret & Bar's September 2022 event calendar featuring free, queer-themed entertainment in an intimate space that includes a stage, a large patio, and a full bar in the heart of University Heights. 
Megan Jayme to Bring WORDS OF AFFIRMATION: A One-Woman Disco Show to Don't Tell Mama This SeptemberMegan Jayme to Bring WORDS OF AFFIRMATION: A One-Woman Disco Show to Don't Tell Mama This September
August 29, 2022

Here we go again! Bold and brassy musical theatre songstress, actor, comedienne and writer, Megan Jayme (hi-MAY) Troost, is returning to Don't Tell Mama NYC, where she will be remounting her vibrant one-woman disco show, Words of Affirmation on Thursday, September 22 at 7:00PM.
Rupert Holmes, OBC HAIR Cast Members & More Join 54 CELEBRATES FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALSRupert Holmes, OBC HAIR Cast Members & More Join 54 CELEBRATES FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS
August 29, 2022

Tony Award winner Rupert Holmes (Drood), Heather MacRae (OBC Hair), Michael McElroy (appearing via video, Rent) and Natalie Mosco (OBC Hair) have been added to FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: IN CONCERT at 54 Below on September 11th, 2022 at 9:30pm.
Len Cariou, Brad Oscar, John Rubinstein & More to Join BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE! at 54 Below in SeptemberLen Cariou, Brad Oscar, John Rubinstein & More to Join BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE! at 54 Below in September
August 29, 2022

54 BELOW will present Len Cariou, Brad Oscar, John Rubinstein, and more in “Charles Kirsch’s Backstage Babble Live!” on Tuesday, September 6 at 7 PM. 14-year-old Charles Kirsch will produce and host an evening featuring 12 of his previous guests recreating songs that they’ve performed on Broadway and beyond.
54 Below to Host SUGAR, BUTTER, REUNION with Stephanie Torns, Christine Dwyer, More in October54 Below to Host SUGAR, BUTTER, REUNION with Stephanie Torns, Christine Dwyer, More in October
August 29, 2022

54 Below will host SUGAR, BUTTER, REUNION: CELEBRATING THE JENNAS OF WAITRESS, featuring Stephanie Torns, Christine Dwyer, and more on October 9th. This one-night-only concert event will have two performances at 7pm (doors open at 5:30) and 9:30pm (doors open at 9pm).