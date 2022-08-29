Megan Jayme to Bring WORDS OF AFFIRMATION: A One-Woman Disco Show to Don't Tell Mama This September



Here we go again! Bold and brassy musical theatre songstress, actor, comedienne and writer, Megan Jayme (hi-MAY) Troost, is returning to Don't Tell Mama NYC, where she will be remounting her vibrant one-woman disco show, Words of Affirmation. Get the skinny on self-love from this belting brickhouse at Don't Tell Mama NYC on Thursday, September 22 at 7:00PM as Troost leads the audience on a transformative journey through the power of disco.

Troost is joined by her boogiewonderland band, featuring Andrew Orsie on the keys, David Andreana on guitar, Julie Rozansky on bass, and Austin Deyo on the drums. With direction by Random Access Theatre Company's artistic director, Jennifer Sandella, and coaching by 2022 MAC Award Winner, Leanne Borghesi, Words of Affirmation is sure to make you laugh, reflect, and hustle the night away in a stellar 60-minute show. Groovy attire is highly encouraged. Peace out!

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

TICKETS: $25.00, CASH ONLY + $20 Minimum Spend Including Two Drinks (Food Menu Available)

WHEN: Thursday, September 22, 2022. 7:00PM.

WHERE: Don't Tell Mama NYC - 343 W. 46th St New York, NY 10036

TICKET LINK:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193719®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdonttellmamanyc.com%2Fshows%2F6917-megan-jayme-troost-words-of-affirmation-7-18-22?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Megan Jayme Troost is a New York City based actor, singer, writer, and model. Her most recent credits include Charlotte in R&H's Cinderella, and Lisa + Rosie U/S in Mamma Mia, at Crane River Theater. Other regional credits include Snail in A Year with Frog and Toad, and Garland in Lily's Purple Plastic Purse, both at Farmers Alley Theatre. After modeling in U by Kotex's Holiday Campaign, Megan has aspirations of representing brands that empower and inspire women. Originally from metro-Detroit, Michigan, Megan graduated from Western Michigan University's theatre program, where she received her BFA in Acting, a minor in dance, and a focus in musical theatre.