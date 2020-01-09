Max Von Essen, Andrew Keenan Bolger and More to Join The Skivvies at Joe's Pub in January

The Skivvies have a new show coming up at Joes Pub! The show will take place on January 30 at 9:30pm.

For more information visit: Joespub.org

Special guests for the evening are:

Max von Essen

Andrew Keenan Bolger

Bonnie Milligan

Claybourne Elder

Logan Hart

Brennyn Lark

Roe Hartrampf

Kuhoo Verma

Natalie Walker

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. It's undie-rock at its finest. Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King, and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff





