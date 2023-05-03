Matt Baker's A RHAPSODY OF GERSHWIN to be Presented at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Matt Baker's "A Rhapsody of Gershwin" on Tuesday, June 6, at 7:00 PM. In his debut at the venue, the Australian-born and New York-based jazz pianist will offer a whole new spin on the music of one of America's most celebrated composers. This is Gershwin interpreted like never before, with an all-star line-up from the heart of New York's jazz scene, including Grammy-nominated vocalist Nicole Zuraitis and trumpeter/vocalist extraordinaire Benny Benack III. The evening also features Max Light on guitar, Kevin Hailey on double bass, and Curtis Nowosad on drums. Tickets are $25-60, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

"A Rhapsody of Gershwin" brings Rhapsody in Blue to the jazz stage, featuring excerpts of the original piano score arranged and accompanied by the trio, with voices singing some of the classic orchestral themes throughout. The show comprises music from Porgy and Bess, Shall We Dance, An American in Paris, and Concerto in F, in addition to other exciting gems from the classical and popular worlds of Gershwin. Song selections include "A Foggy Day," "The Man I Love," "But Not for Me," "I've Got a Crush on You," all together in an exciting, swinging and entertaining program.

Matt Baker has called New York City home since 2010. He performs regularly as a sideman at jazz venues including Birdland and The Blue Note, tours both within the USA and internationally, and has released six albums, his latest a DVD album Live at Birdland. Baker's sideman credits include touring and performing with vocalists Ann Hampton Callaway, Jennifer Holliday, Vanessa Williams, Patti LaBelle, Veronica Swift (2015 Monk competition winner), Tierney Sutton, Arianna Neikrug (2015 Sarah Vaughan competition winner), guitar icon Bucky Pizzarelli, tenor saxophonist Joel Frahm, and Judy Collins. Baker was an award winner himself in the 2003 Montreux International Solo Jazz Piano competition and a semi-finalist in 2004 and 2005. A student of Taylor Eigsti's since moving to New York, Matt watched Oscar Peterson perform live an entire week at the Blue Note, from which a friendship between the two formed in the remaining years of Peterson's life. Baker has also studied with Mulgrew Miller, Benny Green, Jacky Terrasson, and Ella Fitzgerald's accompanist Paul Smith.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Every other Thursday at 9:30 PM

AUGIE BELLO

"The Bello Bash"

*Livestream Available*

Social media sensation Augie Bello presents a special weekly jam session. The multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter recently performed on "The Drew Barrymore Show." "The Bello Bash" features Martin Shapiro on piano, Tong Cherd on bass, Scottie Madonia on drums, and Christian DeMarco on guitar. Bello, born and raised in New York, has a musical style that is distinctly eclectic and incorporates elements of funk, pop, R&B, jazz and electronic music. Taking influence from artists including Allen Stone, Michael Brecker, Frank Sinatra, Amy Winehouse, and multiple others, giving him a unique sound. Soon after starting college at The New School for Jazz, Bello realized that with music as a career, he needed to create his own opportunities. Bello started to post videos of his music to Instagram in 2018. Since then, he has grown a following of over 700k people who are eager to hear his original music. Through Instagram and TikTok, Bello has met and recorded with multiple artists including Teddy Swims, Darren Criss, Andy Grammer, Casey Abrams, and many others. In August 2021, Bello toured with Teddy Swims, opening for the Zac Brown Band. In September 2021, Bello performed at Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas and Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta with Teddy Swims.

May 6, June 3, and July 8 - Saturdays at 9:30 PM

Allan Harris

"New York Nights"

*Livestream Available*

Renowned jazz vocalist, guitarist and composer Allan Harris stars in "New York Nights," his six-show residency featuring Arcoiris Sandoval on piano, Marty Kenney on bass, and Norman Edwards on drums. Harris will welcome special guests for each show, including Grammy-winning harmonica player and composer Gregoire Maret (May 6), and saxophonist Irwin Hall (June 3). For this residency, Harris will perform selections from his most recent album Kate's Soul Food - a spirited, soul-drenched recording that pays homage to his home of Harlem - and preview material from his upcoming summer release, Live at Blue Llama. Harris has reigned as one of the most accomplished and exceptional singers of his generation since he burst on the jazz scene in the latter part of the twentieth century. The evidence of his moving and magisterial artistry can be heard on his 14 recordings as a leader and his far-flung and critically acclaimed concerts around the world. His numerous awards include the New York Nightlife Award for "Outstanding Jazz Vocalist," the Bistro Award for "Ongoing Achievement in Jazz," the DownBeat Critics Poll Award for "Rising Star Jazz Vocalist," the Hot House Magazine "Jazz Vocalist of the Year Award," and the Harlem Speaks "Jazz Museum of Harlem Award." In addition, Harris was recently awarded third place in the Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition. He has been heralded by The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Glide Magazine, Jazz Times, DownBeat, Vintage Guitar, and many more.

Monday, May 8 at 7:00 PM

Kayla Davion

*Livestream Available*

Recently seen in the title role of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway, she now tells her own story. Her show "An Ode to Self" is a peek into her psyche as she examines what it means to accept the call to live in the fullness of herself through self-exploration, belief, and trust. This is her moment to step into her own power and she would love for you to come along on the ride. The show features Blu, Rachel Webb, and Judith Franklin on background vocals. Her Tina co-star Jhardon DiShon Milton will be the show's special guest. Allen Louis serves as music supervisor. The show is directed by Zhailon Levingston, with Aisha Jackson serving as co-producer.

Friday, May 12 and Thursdays, June 22, July 27 and August 17 at 7:00 PM

Marieann Meringolo

*Livestream Available*

The award-winning songstress returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with a monthly residency titled "A Lot of Livin' to Do!" After a year on the road performing for sold-out crowds in Provincetown, Los Angeles, Fire Island, London, and beyond, Marieann will present a different show each night at the venue with special guests from the Broadway and Cabaret worlds to be announced soon. The show, directed by WILL NUNZIATA, features music selections ranging from Broadway and American Songbook to pop and original works. Meringolo will be joined by Musical Director Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums.

Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM

SIMPLY BARBRA

starring Steven Brinberg

celebrating 40 years of "YENTL" and 50 years of "THE WAY WE WERE"

*Livestream Available*

Steven Brinberg returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with the latest version of his award -winning Streisand show which has been seen in 11 countries, celebrating the 40th anniversary of Yentl as well as the 50th anniversary of The Way We Were. He toured with her friend Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestras. Steven was hired by her management to perform at Donna Karan's birthday party. He has appeared in films (Camp) on TV ("Blue Bloods," "The Rosie O'Donnell Show") and released two albums.

Monday, May 29 - Monday, June 26 - Shows at 7:00 PM

Samantha Pauly

*Livestream Available*

After smash-hit debut performances last year, Samantha Pauly returns with a residency show at Chelsea Table + Stage. She is best known for originating the role of Katherine Howard in Broadway's Six the Musical, as well as starring as Eva Peron in Jamie Lloyd's critically acclaimed revival of Evita on London's West End. Join Samantha as she sings everything from Broadway to pop and maybe even a country song.

Sunday, June 4 at 9:30 PM

Reeve Carney

*Livestream Available*

After countless sellout performances, Reeve Carney returns to play another solo concert while starring in Hadestown on Broadway. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Gray on Showtime's "Penny Dreadful," Riff Raff in Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2's Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.

Wednesday, June 7 at 9:00 PM

Nicolas King

"Shaking the Blues Away!"

*Livestream Available*

This "promising pop-jazz singer" (New York Times) is the recipient of the Bistro Award, Julie Wilson Award, and a BroadwayWorld Award for best swing act. King will take you through a collection of "feel good" songs from the musical worlds of jazz, Broadway, pop, and the Great American Songbook. He was seen first on Broadway in Beauty and the Beast, then in A Thousand Clowns opposite Tom Selleck, and Hollywood Arms, directed by Hal Prince, all before age 12. Other credits include 8 consecutive annual performances on "The Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon," Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, "The View," NBC's "Today" show, "Liza & David," "Sally Jessy Raphael" and twice on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." Other career highlights include originating the role of "Oscar" on Discovery Kids' "Kenny the Shark," as well as over two dozen national television commercials. His "Oscar Mayer Lunchables" commercial went international, and won the Golden Marble Award in 1998. Nicolas went on the road with his mentor Liza Minnelli to perform as her opening act from 2002-2012.

Friday, June 9 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow ("Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle ("Isn't it A Shame"), Blood Sweat and Tears ("Blue Street"), Kool & the Gang ("Amore, Amore"), Nelly ("My Place"), and more.

Thursday, June 15 at 7:00 PM

THE BAD JUDIES

"The Bad Judies Take Pride"

*Livestream Available*

The Bad Judies are bringing you the baddest of the bad and proud of it! We've got live music, vocals, dance, and lip-syncing all by NYC's only all drag queen band! The Bad Judies are comprised of 3 very different drag queens, Wesley, Worshiper, and Lyra Vega, each with their own styles and strengths. Together they find a unique blend of comedy, camp, color, fashion, music, and fun. The sexy trio puts together a live music and drag experience unlike any other.