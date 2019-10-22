Mary Bridget Davies to Celebrate New Album with Concert at Le Poisson Rouge

Mary Bridget Davies will return to New York for one night only at the iconic Le Poisson Rouge, to perform songs from her upcoming album from Broadway Records, STAY WITH ME: THE REIMAGINED SONGS OF Jerry Ragovoy this Saturday, October 26th at 8:00pm. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at: www.eventbrite.com/e/mary-bridget-davies-album-release-concert-tickets-75770496595.

Tony Award nominee Mary Bridget Davies' STAY WITH ME: THE REIMAGINED SONGS OF Jerry Ragovoy from Broadway Records and its affiliate 1650 Records (a new label founded by the Grammy Award-winning president of Broadway Records, Van Dean) and LOML Records will be released in January 2020. The first "double-sided" single from the album will be released this Friday, October 25th, which includes the never before released "The Right Of Way" and a Ragovoy classic: "Stay With Me." The album is currently available for pre-order at: www.broadwayrecords.com/cds/mary-bridget-davies-stay-with-me-the-reimagined-songs-of-jerry-ragovoy.

The upcoming album will consist of some other previously unreleased Jerry Ragovoy songs including "Master Of Disguise," and new arrangements of classics such as "As Long As I Have You" and "Move Me No Mountain".

Mary Bridget Davies fans can also see her sing some of Jerry Ragovoy's greatest hits such as "Stay With Me," "Piece of My Heart," and "Cry Baby" in the cinema release of the acclaimed Broadway musical, A Night With Janis Joplin, recorded live by BroadwayHD and distributed by CineLife Entertainment® for one-week only beginning November 5th. For locations and showtimes visit: www.cinelifeentertainment.com/event/a-night-with-janis-joplin/.





