Marty Thomas to Bring SECOND CHANCE PROM to The Green Room 42 with Guests Rachel Potter, Mykal Kilgore and More

With a full party band, an old school DJ and a school dance photographer - Marty is throwing a "second chance prom" and inviting all who are moved by the gesture to dress in their finest for an evening of music, dancing and reminiscing. You can redo that prom "couples photograph" you botched the first time around. You can dance with the prom date of your dreams, or with your very best friends because finally there are no rules or expectations. If you had a "do-over", what would you wear to your prom? Make some new memories. Marty will be joined by an impressive lineup of guests including Mykal Kilgore (MOTOWN, Postmodern Jukebox), Rachel Potter (THE X FACTOR, EVITA, WICKED), Jamey Ray (VOCTAVE) and more to be announced shortly.



On Sunday, January 5th, join NYC nightlife and cabaret staple, Marty Thomas in celebrating the long-awaited release of his sophomore album 'Slow Dancing With a Boy'. This album was born of the epiphany that the artists coming of age years were not his own. He traded them to his church, his family and the deeply troubling belief that he wasn't worthy of honest love. Convinced if he told enough lies and believed them that he could fit in and have a happy life by pleasing everyone around him but himself. Obviously, the truth is always king and will always find the light eventually. 'Slow Dancing With A Boy', is a collection of music from Thomas' middle school, high school and college years rearranged, reclaimed and placed firmly in the light. It's a second chance to live truthfully and make music honestly. Slow Dancing With A Boy was officially released on Broadway Records December 6 and is available on all digital and streaming platforms. The album reached #19 on the iTunes pop charts and has received rave critical reviews. Physical copies will be available for sale the night of the concert.

New York City

Sunday, January 5th at 8:00pm

The Green Room 42

570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036

For tickets, please visit... www.thegreenroom42.com



As a child, he famously won Ed McMahon's Junior Star Search over then-unknown Britney Spears. As an adult, Marty Thomas created a name for himself on Broadway in Xanadu, Wicked and The Secret Garden, on television's Grace & Frankie, and has been a staple of the New York City nightlife for well over a decade. With his sophomore album "Slow Dancing With a Boy", Marty takes his rightful place among the vocal icons that have long inspired him. Produced by Jamey Ray, this album explores the music of a young closeted man's coming of age memories and dares to question the possibility of having lived those memories honestly and openly. Fusing pop and musical theatre music with a song stack that runs the gamut of Vanessa Williams to Les Miserables, this album features collaborations with The X Factor's Rachel Potter, Voctave's Jamey Ray and viral sensation Mykal Kilgore. Whether you want to slow dance with a boy, a girl, or just dance by yourself for a while, this album celebrates love, hope and the healing and redemptive power of music. Read more at www.martythomas.com





