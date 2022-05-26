Marilyn Maye to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below in October

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye will make a shining return to Broadway's Living Room this October. A theatrical legend, Maye will show audiences why she's been crowned Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret.



Following 10 sold-out shows that celebrated her 94th birthday, Marilyn returns with an all new show. Her most recent run at Feinstein's/54 Below was critically acclaimed, with rave reviews.



Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

Tickets go on sale to the general public today, May 26th at 12pm.

Marilyn Maye plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 12-14 and October 18-22 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $75-$85, with premium seats for $140 - $145. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/MarilynMaye. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

