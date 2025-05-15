Marilyn Maye to Return To 54 Below in October and November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will welcome back Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret Marilyn Maye on October 26 – 28, 30, & 31 & November 1 – 4 & 6 at 7pm. Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, May 16 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thurs, May 22 at 12pm.

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway's Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she's been crowned Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret.

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport to the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

Comments

Best Book of a Musical - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 26% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 21% Marco Pennette - Death Becomes Her - 16% Vote Now!