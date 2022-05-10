MargOH! Channing Will Return For Encore SIMPLY MARGOH!

Back by popular demand, two time MAC Award nominee, MargOH! Channing returns to the Pangea stage in Simply MargOH! Just in time for Pride month!

It's going to be a real shit show as she explains the ins and outs of living with acute illness including a colostomy bag! While also coming to the terrifying realization she needed to give up booze completely!

The Boozy Chanteuse is a survivor and will share these stories while ruining all of your favorite pop songs in her special way! See you at the shit show kids! Joining MargOH! On the keys is Tracy Stark. This show will be filled with music and mocktails of love and hope! Come get your gay on and celebrate Pride with MargOH!

All Sales are Final. https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/64009. Proof of Vaccination and a Photo ID are required to enter.

There is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage). Tickets at the door are $25 (Cash Only).The house opens one hour before the show for food and beverage service. Please arrive early.