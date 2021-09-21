Major Attaway, Shereen Pimentel & More to Star in I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will again present I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been on October 24, 2021, at 9:45pm. Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until this October at Feinstein's/54 Below...

From the crazy amazing mind of Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class) comes, I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been. This special concert series returns to again give performers a chance to embody their "roles come true". The audience will get to bear witness to actors living out those dreams! The fifth edition will as usual boast some of Broadway's favorite performers for a night of surprise, and promises to show them in ways one would never imagine.

I Wish originally premiered at Feinstein's/54 Below in summer 2019 as a one night only event, and due to overwhelming demand and excitement has now become an exciting concert series!

This edition will be hosted by Broadway personality, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Footloose), due to Silber's commitment to the London production of Paula Vogel's Indecent.

It will feature Major Attaway (Aladdin), Annie Golden (Netflix's "Orange Is The New Black," Broadway Bounty Hunter), Andrew Kober (School Of Rock, Hair), Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon, Hello, Dolly!) and Stephanie Torns (Waitress, Wicked).

All performers are subject to change.

The evening will again be music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, October 24th 2021, at 9:45pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.