MY BROADWAY IDOL Comes to 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club will host “My Broadway Idol: A Tribute to the Stars that Inspire Us." The performance is set for December 1 at 9:30pm.

What do Audra McDonald, Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Joshua Henry, Julie Andrews, Barbra Streisand, Eva Noblezada, and Aaron Tveit all have in common?

They are Broadway Idols who have inspired generations of performers! Enjoy a heartfelt and high-energy night where rising stars and seasoned performers take the stage to pay tribute to their heroes. Produced by Katy Manderfeld, with music direction by Joseph Thor and featuring iconic numbers from shows like Wicked, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Ragtime, and Carousel, the night will showcase songs that span generations of musical theatre. Whether you’re a lifelong theater buff or a Broadway newcomer, this will be a show you don’t want to miss!

CAST: Abby Hammond, Amelia Diaz, Anna Sprau, Blake Brundy (EENYC - Singfeld Off-Broadway), Brevan Collins, Daphny Araujo, Dayven Martinez, Emiliano Pliego, Emma Luxemburg, Gavin Blonda, Jake Goodman, Joseph Pyfferoen, Joseph Thor (Dwight - The Office Musical Parody Off-Broadway), Katy Manderfeld (Elaine - Singfeld Off-Broadway), Lauren Torey, Maya Jean, Michael Mariniello, Sophie Joan Tyler, Sydney Freihofer (Swing - Friends Parody Musical), Yasmin Ranz-Lind

BAND: Joseph Thor (Bass and MD), Jake Goodman (Piano), Neil McNulty (Drums)