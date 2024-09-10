MINOE to Star in SULTRY SHORES, The Fire Island Cabaret, at Ferry's Landing NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FERRY'S LANDING NYC – the new destination for queer, immersive entertainment – has revealed the cast of Sultry Shores: The Fire Island Cabaret, which will begin previews on Tuesday, October 15, with an opening night scheduled for Wednesday, October 30.

This naughty, nautical cabaret features sexy cirque stars, outrageous comedy, and vibrant vocals! Celebrate a summer of Fire Island love, lust, and liberally poured libations in this cheeky and riotous new show. Sultry Shores features the songs of international pop sensation MINOE, recently highlighted by Rolling Stone in their “Global Artists Spotlight,” who also stars in the show. The revue – created and directed by Anthony Logan Cole (Cirque De Lancey, The Hidden Ones) and choreographed by Michael McCrary (Mariah Carey) – will feature performances by Angela Buccinni-Butch (Fuerza Bruta Off-Broadway, Pilobolus), Ryan Kane (Monday Night Magic Off-Broadway), and Richard M. Maguire (Pippin on Broadway, The Greatest Showman). The cast also includes Mizzaddy (Cirque De Lancey, Cirque Below), Deon Oliverio (“Pose,” Rock of Ages), and Andre Jordan (Diana: The Musical, Shrek the Musical).

Sultry Shores is designed by Shawn Lewis, with costumes by Tyler Mark Holland, lighting by Zach Pizza, sound by Ryk Lewis, and props by Mikaela Baca-Dorion. Benjamin Hawkin serves as production stage manager, with Grace Griffin and Michele Correggio as stage managers.

FERRY'S LANDING NYC is the Fire Island-themed space reopening the iconic venue The Duplex, a beloved home to both established stars and rising talent since the 1960s – revitalizing the historic club with unforgettable new performances. Located in the heart of the historical West Village, the upstairs cabaret space has been closed due to fire damage since 2022.

In addition to Sultry Shores, FERRY'S LANDING NYC will feature the original stage show Little House on the Ferry – The Musical, a heartwarming and humorous musical set on Fire Island, and “Farandole Dance Party,” a vibrant celebration with electrifying music and dance. All three attractions begin performances on October 15, 2024 and run through January 5, 2025. For tickets and further information, visit FerrysLandingNYC.com.

Little House on the Ferry – The Musical, which features book, music, and lyrics by Rob Gould, is directed by Victoria Rae Sook. With the looming Marriage Equality vote in the New York Senate, four friends meet up on Fire Island for a weekend of passion, politics, and Planter's Punch. Join them on a fantastical journey of queer love, chosen family, and self-acceptance, led by a wayward drag queen and her unusual Greek chorus. It's time to #jumpthatfence in this new immersive nightclub musical. Casting will be announced soon.

Farandole is a special dance party that start when the other shows finish. Dim the lights and let the DJ spin for these themed, late-night events. Enjoy the decedent beats and delicious go-go dancers, and bring your wildest looks and hottest moves to the floor.

FERRY'S LANDING NYC is produced by Rob Gould and Fever Labs with First You Dream and Ripple Effect Artists. Anthony Francavilla of FORM Theatrical serves as general manager. The producing team also includes Benjamin Feldman (Pippin, Company).

FERRY'S LANDING NYC is located at 61 Christopher Street, NYC 10014. Little House on the Ferry – The Musical, runs Tuesdays through Sundays at 7:30 PM (doors open at 6:00 PM) starting on Tuesday, October 15. The show runs approximately two hours. Sultry Shores: The Fire Island Cabaret runs Tuesdays through Sundays at 9:30 PM. The Farandole dance party takes place Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with doors opening at 11:00 PM. Pricing and ticket packages, currently on sale, are available at FerrysLandingNYC.com.

