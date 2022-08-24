MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY, Songs From the 2000s, is Coming to 54 Below in September

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present "Main Character Energy" on September 21st at 9:30pm. Have you ever pretended to star in your own music video? Or stared through a rainy window and pretended a song was written just for you? Then this is the show for you! Come and jam out to your favorites by Kelly Clarkson, Aly & AJ, JoJo, and more in this vibrant evening of music and fun. Featuring Alyssa Wray, Carolina Rial, and more, you are sure to leave feeling like the main character. Join us for some riffing, belting, angsty ballads, and all the feelings

The evening will feature performances from Chloe Castro-Santos, Eli Hamilton (54 Sings Olivia Rodrigo), Liam McGettigan (The Tyler Capa TikTok Cabaret), Caleb Mitchell (54 Sings The Glee Version), Mary Mondlock (54 Sings British Pop Icons), Alexx Pierce, Carolina Rial ("The Voice"), Molly Russo (TikTok Star, 54 Sings The Glee Version), Mickey Skinner, Anna Catherine Smith, Jordan White, Alyssa Wray ("American Idol"), Lauren McCoig (Producer), and will be music directed by James Stryska (54 Sings The Glee Version, 54 Sings British Pop Icons).

"Main Character Energy" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 21st at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

