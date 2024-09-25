M. Can Yasar's TURKISH RHAPSODY Comes to Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Using an eclectic selection of music Yasar tells the story of a Turkish-immigrant in search of love, identity, and a sense of belonging in America. Using songs from Madonna to Bob Merrill and Jule Styne and Queen and Radiohead to Cher. The show also includes Yasar's original songs to illustrate his unique Turkish and New York stories.

“Turkish Rhapsody” is written by M. Can Yasar, the show is directed by multi-award winning director Lennie Watts, and music directed by Tracy Stark, also a multiple award winner, with Don Kelly on drums, and Matt Scharfglass on bass.

Bart Greenberg of Cabaret Scenes wrote, “Can Yasar made an impressive cabaret debut… Having already established himself as an award-winning writer/performer/songwriter in solo theater performances, he has happily now turned to cabaret, where he seems to be a natural.

M. Can Yasar is a New York based Turkish actor, writer, and singer/songwriter. His shows written and performed by him include, “A Hundred Dollar Bill,” at the United Solo Festival at Theater Row, received the “Best Autobiographical Show” award; “Smoke Point” performed at The Brick; an extended draft of “A Hundred Dollar Bill," part of the New Works Series at TADA Theatre; “Master of Time” including Yasar's original songs, at the New York Theatre Festival at Theater Latea; “Only Place I Belong,” the musical at The Tank; "Only Place I Belong in Concert" at The Brick; his most recent cabaret debut “Turkish Rhapsody” at Don't Tell Mama. He is an artistic collaborator as a writer and a performer at The What Co's CrossPolunation artist collaboration supported by the Dramatist Guild, 2024 Cabaret and Performance Fellow at the Eugene O'Neill Theater, and an advocate of telling the queer, Muslim, and immigrant stories.

Established in 1982, Don't Tell Mama is celebrating over 40 years as a world-famous entertainment destination. Located on renowned Restaurant Row in the heart of New York's theater district, Don't Tell Mama is one-of-a-kind - a veritable nightlife mall with four individual spaces: a piano bar, a restaurant and 2 separate cabaret showrooms: a cineplex of cabaret! Countless luminaries have come through our doors such as Liza Minnelli, Paul Newman, Joan Rivers, Bette Midler, Rosie O'Donnell, Chita Rivera, Kathy Griffin, Audra MacDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Mario Cantone, & Cuba Gooding Jr., to name but a few.

