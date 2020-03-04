Lynda Rodolitz, Bruce Clough and More to Perform at Next Monday's PIANO BAR LIVE!

PIANO BAR LIVE! has been nominated for a 2020 Mac Award as it continues to light up screens worldwide from Brandy's Piano Bar, Mondays at 7pm. The Piano Bar is that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create as we connect with live music. If you can't be in their live studio audience, you can watch PIANO BAR LIVE! produced by ScoBar Entertainment, streaming at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive to chat on Facebook with old friends and new, as we all watch together.

Joining Piano Bar Maestro, Michael McAssey at the keys, with co-host "singer/slinger" Bobby Belfry, is a veritable Who's Who of Piano Bar, Cabaret and Broadway! PIANO BAR LIVE! is an interactive, live-streaming Piano Bar experience.

Guests for March 9th are Lynda Rodolitz, Bruce Clough, Paul & Rochelle Chamlin, Lindsay Simon, Jamie McRae, Debbie Zecher & Stephanie Stern.





