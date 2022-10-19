Luke Islam Will Perform at 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Luke Islam on Friday, November 4th, 2022.

Join Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star and AGT Golden Buzzer Winner Luke Islam in his first solo-show, as he returns from Hollywood to the NY stage.

Produced by Brooke Procida/Studio PCI and Luke Islam

Assistant Producer Tori Vitucci

Musically Directed by Ben Boecker

Directed by Brooke Procida

Written by Luke Islam and Brooke Procida

Featuring Ben Boecker on Piano, Andrew Jagannath on Guitar, Tony Jarvis on Bass, and Yoko Laiyo Nakahashi on Drums with special guest Kayleigh Cerezo.

Luke Islam plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Friday, November 4th, 2022 at 7PM. There is a $45-$55 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

In 2018, the Broadway cast of 'Waitress' called Luke up onstage to sing and the rest is history! Discovered by an America's Got Talent scout on Instagram, Luke's performance garnered him a spot on the popular reality show where his Golden Buzzer performance of "She Used to Be Mine" won the hearts of the Nation and the world! From there, Luke made his way into scripted television when he was cast as the lovable 'Koob' on the Disney Plus, series the The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Soon after, Luke lit up the Netflix screen with the film cast of 13 :The Musical and is excited to be part of the cast of the upcoming feature film Theatre Camp, with Ben Platt. His first love will always remain the stage, beneath the lights, with a piano and a microphone.

