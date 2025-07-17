Logan Leilani Blount Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Logan Leilani Blount has joined the lineup for Moms' Night Out: The Summer Show, which will play at The Green Room 42 on July 26th at 7pm.

Logan Leilani Blount is an incoming freshman in the Musical Theatre BFA and Honors Program at Marymount Manhattan College. She was recently featured on the Broadway concept album for Winner, a new musical by Joe Barros and Nico Juber. Logan made her NYC debut in Savage at the New York Musical Festival (2019), performing alongside a Broadway cast in a show written by her mom. Some of her favorite roles include Medium Allison in Fun Home (Amherst Regional High School) and Regina in Mean Girls (Ja'Duke Center for the Performing Arts). Logan also enjoys directing and exploring storytelling from behind the scenes. When she's not on stage, you can find her hiking in nature, playing with dogs, hanging out with friends and her wonderful boyfriend, working as a party princess with Something Royal Party Company, or babysitting. Logan is incredibly grateful and excited for this opportunity. She sends all her love and thanks to her amazing mom, Nicolette, and her entire family for helping her pursue her dreams.

Produced and directed by Tony Award Nominee Megan Minutillo, "Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series" is the premiere cabaret series that celebrates mothers in the theatre, film, and television industry through a night of storytelling and song.