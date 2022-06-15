Liz Callaway to Celebrate Sondheim with Feinstein's/54 Below Concert

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW will welcome back Tony AwardÂ® nominee Liz Callaway in a special encore of her new show To Steve with Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, streaming live and in person. The original Merrily We Roll Along star returns June 28 & 29 at 7:00 pm, and streams live June 29 at 7:00 pm.

In 1970, Liz Callaway saw a musical that would change her life forever - Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, at the Alvin Theatre. A decade later, she would make her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, written by the same composer, directed by the same director (Harold Prince), and opening at the same theater.

Now, following a sold-out run this March, Liz returns to Broadway's Living Room with an encore engagement of her new show To Steve with Love, paying homage to the writer who changed the course of her life. Honoring the life and songs of the most influential composer/lyricist of the modern musical, the Emmy winner and Tony AwardÂ® nominee celebrates the master with a carefully curated evening of the words and music of Stephen Joshua Sondheim in a performance that will be recorded for a live album. Featuring Nick Callaway Foster (Our Time: The Children of Merrily We Roll Along).

TICKETS

To Steve with Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 28 & 29 at 7:00pm and streams live June 29 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $55-$65, with premium seats for $105. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/LizCallaway. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

