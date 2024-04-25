Lisa Helmi Johanson Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lisa Helmi Johanson joins the cast of Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series on May 18th at 54 Below!

Lisa Helmi Johanson is a singer, actor, musician, writer, and new mom! She was most recently seen on Broadway in Potus: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive and onscreen in A Holiday Spectacular on the Hallmark Channel. Additional selected credits include Into The Woods (Nat'l Tour), Avenue Q (Nat'l Tour), Law & Order: SVU, and The Porch on Windy Hill. @hurricanhelmi

Mom's Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You'll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo. Music direction by Nancy Chamberlain.

The May 18th show will feature performances by Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Hannah Elless (Bright Star, A Christmas Carol), Emily Hatch, Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Grace Morgan (The Phantom of The Opera), Maggie McDowell (A Sign of The Times, Disaster, Kinky Boots).

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 18h at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code MOMS5 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.