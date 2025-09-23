Linda Purl to Bring TUNES & TALES to The Green Room 42 for One Night Only

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present Linda Purl in an all new show - “Tunes & Tales: Adventures in Survival” – on Monday, November 10 at 7pm. She will be led by her Musical Director Tedd Firth on piano, David Finck on bass and Ray Marchica on drums.

TV, Broadway and cabaret star Linda Purl returns to The Green Room 42 with an unforgettable new show made just for this moment. Tunes and Tales celebrates great jazz and pop standards with Purl’s storyteller’s passion and humor, asking the question, “How can our adventures help us survive?” Acclaimed Music Director Tedd Firth leads an all-star jazz trio in this fresh, surprising evening.

Linda Purl is known to millions for her running roles on multiple, iconic television series. Besides being Richie Cunningham’s girlfriend, Fonzie’s fiancée on “Happy Days,“ “Matlock“’s daughter Charlene Matlock, Pam’s Mom/Steve Carell’s girlfriend on “The Office,” she has starred in over 45 made-for-TV movies. She is currently recurring on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Theatre credits (partial listing) Broadway: The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Getting and Spending. Off-Broadway, The Baby Dance. Regional at such theatres as: Long Wharf, Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Old Globe, Mark Taper Forum, South Coast Repertory, Santa Fe Opera, Cleveland Playhouse, Laguna Playhouse, The Lensic Santa Fe, Berkeley Rep, Williamstown Theatre Festival (six seasons); Theatre Princesse Grace, Monaco; Imperial Theatre, Tokyo, Japan, Grand Opera House Belfast. Partial film: Bender, Mighty Joe Young, Leo and Loree; Sundays. Purl currently tours with The Year of Magical Thinking and in concert. Solo albums include Alone Together, Out of the World, Midnight Caravan, Up Jumped Spring, Taking a Chance, and most recently, This Could Be The Start. Past concert venues include Birdland, 54 Below, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Catalina Jazz Club, Naples Philharmonic, Princess Grace Theatre (Monaco), Crazy Coqs (London), Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Club Raye (Paris) and Satin Doll (Tokyo).

Photo credit: James Cornfield