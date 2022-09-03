Linda Kahn to Perform SAY YES at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in September

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sep. 03, 2022  

Linda Kahn is returning to The Laurie Beechman Theatre with her critically acclaimed solo cabaret debut show, "Say Yes!" on Sunday, September 18 at 4 pm and Saturday, October 22 at 7 pm. The show was previously performed at The Triad Theater last November and The Laurie Beechman Theatre in February and May.

The show is an eclectic selection of songs exploring the possibilities, freedom, and exuberance of choosing to "Say Yes!" Linda steps in and out of a series of musical vignettes, painting a rich portrait of transformational moments in her life.

The performance, at The Laurie Beechman Theatre located inside The West Bank Café on West 42nd Street, will feature music from many great composers including George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, Sara Bareilles, Sergio Mendes, and Amanda McBroom. Linda will be accompanied by renowned Music Director Christopher Denny on piano and legendary Jay Leonhart on bass.

The show is directed by Jeff Harnar a multiple MAC, Bistro and Broadway World Cabaret Award Winning Director and recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. He has directed critically acclaimed shows for Tovah Feldshuh and Rita Gardner, among many others.

MORE ABOUT LINDA KAHN

Linda studied drama at The University of Southern California and during the next few years appeared in several television movies and theatrical productions. In the mid 90's, she moved to Connecticut with her husband and young daughter and focused on family. In the last 6 years, she has revived her passion for singing by studying with well-known talents including David Friedman, Lina Koutrakos, Lennie Watts, Alix Korey, Kenneth Gartman and Patrick DeGennaro; as well as performing in master classes, cabaret workshops, and online performances. Linda made her duo cabaret debut in 2017 with Maria Corsaro in "What the Hell is Cabaret?" at The Laurie Beechman Theatre.

"Say Yes!", Wednesday May 25th, 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 W. 42nd Street. For reservations, visit www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre. $20 Cover; $25 food/beverage minimum Proof of vaccination and ID required. Tickets and information available at www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre.


