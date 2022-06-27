Linda Eder to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below in October

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW will welcome back Linda Eder! The theater and cabaret favorite will perform October 4, 8, & 11 at 7:00pm. One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award-winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previous sold-out runs, Feinstein's/54 Below will welcome Eder to the stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with eighteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's living room.

Linda Eder plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 4, 8, & 11 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $110-$120, with premium seats for $175-$180. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW:

Feinstein's/54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, Feinstein's/54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony® Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at Feinstein's/54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.