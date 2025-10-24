Linda Eder, Marilyn Maye and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Linda Eder, Marilyn Maye and more. See the full weekly lineup here!

Marilyn Maye – OCTOBER 27, 28, 30 & 31 & NOVEMBER 1 & 2 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway’s Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret.

Following her recent sold-out shows, Marilyn returns with an all new show. Her previous engagements at 54 Below have been critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling her concerts “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport to the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

November 27 Thanksgiving Day Performance Information

For Marilyn’s Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 27, our regular menu will be replaced by a special prix fixe, which features classic Thanksgiving dishes and other festive favorites. All guests will be charged $95 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity). Pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:30pm.

$106.50 cover charge (includes $11.50 in fees). $167 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $172 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Alexis Tidwell BAILEY: CHAPTER 10 – LESSONS IN LIVING – OCTOBER 27 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Alexis Tidwell Bailey, star of “Mimi’s Costume Closet” on Peacock, Paula in OCTET at Hudson Valley Shakespeare, and Little Eva in the 1st national tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, returns to 54 Below for a one-night-only solo concert: Chapter 10 – Lessons in Living.

Marking ten years since she left home in Tennessee for NYC to pursue a career in entertainment, Alexis revisits through song a few lessons that the last decade has taught her – highlighting themes of transition, triumph, and truth. With music direction by Michael O. Mitchell (MJ the Musical), the evening features an eclectic mix—from Whitney Houston and Celine Dion to Paramore, Broadway favorites, and more. Chapter 10 invites you to laugh, dance, reflect, and relate as Alexis and friends transform life’s lessons into a soulful, joy-filled soundtrack of resilience and revelation.

Featuring Carrie Compere, Alia Hodge, and Aashley Morgan.

Joined by Shawn Dustin on drums, AJ Jagannath on guitar, Leandria Lott on violin, Criston Oates on bass, Jazmin McCray on alto background vocals, Michael O. Mitchell on piano, Justin G. Nelson on tenor background vocals, and Kala Ross on soprano background vocals.

Come for the music. Stay for the heart.

Follow @tinytidwell | alexistidwell.com

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BACK TO BAR/BAT MITZVAH – OCTOBER 28 AT 9:30PM

Be transported back to your 13-year-old theatre kid self at Back to Bar/Bat Mitzvah. The producer and director of the show, Liza Suzanna, will be singing her viral Broadway Bat Mitzvah Medley to celebrate 10 years since she performed it at her Bat Mitzvah. The show will include a stellar cast, singing songs they wish they could have sung at their own Bar/Bat Mitzvah. With performances of songs from Wicked to Funny Girl, the show will be a joyous event you won’t want to miss.

Piano by Paul Rigano.

Featuring Jenna Barricklo, Olivia Cull, Casey Esbin, Hayley Brooke Feinstein, Andrew Geher, Yael Karoly, Alison Kessler, Lauren Nathens, Lily Pierce, Liza Suzanna, and Lison Tunick.

Liza Suzanna is an actor, singer, dancer, and writer who made her off-Broadway debut in Anne Frank, a Musical, as part of the ensemble. She was also the understudy for all the female characters and performed as Margot Frank for several nights. Liza was a part of the NYU Tisch class of 2024, where she received a BFA in drama. At NYU Tisch, Liza studied at the Atlantic Acting School and Stonestreet Studios. Liza loves to write comedy and make people laugh. She is currently writing a comedic movie about her Broadway Bat Mitzvah that will include her Broadway Bat Mitzvah Medley. She has gone viral on social media for her Broadway Bat Mitzvah Medley clips. You can check them out on her Instagram @liza_suzanna_journey.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Eder: PLAY IT FORWARD, FEAT. Jake Wildhorn! – OCTOBER 29 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Linda Eder returns to the 54 Below stage with her new show, Play It Forward, a concept based on “pay it forward, with a special guest – her song, Jake Wildhorn. The show features some of Linda’s favorites, along with Jake’s great songs. Keith Cotton music directs this special evening.

One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

$150.50 cover charge (includes $15.50 in fees). $207 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE RAGE: CARRIE 2, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY, FEAT. Ari Afsar & MORE! – OCTOBER 29 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

This year, there’s no better Halloween icon to celebrate the season with than Carrie White………’s half-sister, Rachel Lang. Returning to 54 Below almost a decade after its debut, The Rage: Carrie 2, An Unauthorized Musical Parody—based on the very real 1999 cult-classic Carrie sequel—comes screlting back to NYC, brought to you by the creative team behind the cult-ish, classic-ish We Are The Tigers. A loving send-off to all things Carrie, The Rage: Carrie 2, An Unauthorized Musical Parody tells the familiar story of a troubled telekinetic teen who doesn’t fare well at get-togethers, with a hauntingly catchy pop/rock score by Preston Max Allen and music direction and arrangements by Patrick Sulken, and direction by Michael Bello. Featuring We Are The Tigers’ Jenny Rose Baker as Rachel Lang—with more crackerjack casting announcements to come—this is guaranteed to be a night you’ll never forget!

Featuring Ari Afsar, Jenny Rose Baker, Stephen Brower, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Cameron Anika Hill, Troy Iwata, Sean McGee, Scott Redmond, Sutton Lee Seymour, Britain Shutters, Raleigh Tyler, and Charlotte Mary Wen.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BEST OF BROADWAY PUPPETRY HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR – OCTOBER 30 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Broadway puppets are back by popular demand at 54 Below!

In this enchanted evening, come enjoy selections from Broadway puppeteers and their felt friends as they ring in the spookiness of the Halloween season. You’ll see Broadway puppets that you know and love from iconic plays and musicals, and get to know our other puppet pals joining the mix too! Come in costume and with your favorite puppet, it’s going to be a night to remember!

Puppetry on Broadway is a collective of puppeteers, fabricators, and designers working on Broadway, on the West End, and on national tours. Their goal is to keep the art form of theatrical puppetry visible and vibrant by offering engaging content, artistic development and advocacy, and community events. Their inaugural show The Best of Broadway Puppetry was awarded two 54ony Awards by Purple Light Productions for Best Cabaret of the Year and Best Musical Direction (Joshua Turchin).

Produced and directed by Julia Schemmer.

Music direction Joshua Turchin.

Puppetry direction by Jon Steiger (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Hosted by PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon) and The Stuppets.

Featuring Arlee Chadwick, Desmond Luis Edwards, Kate Gaynor, Jamie Glickman, Richard Michael Gomez, Brandon Hardy, Leah Hofmann, Clair Rachel Howell, Madison Kopec, Dillon Klena, Weston Chandler Long, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Ezekiel McCall, Joel Morel, Sierra Rein, Conor Tague, Thomas Whitcomb, and Teddy Yudain.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 2ND ANNUAL SPOOKY SPECTACULAR – OCTOBER 31 AT 9:30PM

Get ready for a frightfully fun night at The 2nd Annual Spooky Spectacular at 54 Below! This high-energy pop-rock concert brings together a powerhouse cast of performers from Broadway, national tours, television, and more for a hauntingly good time you won’t forget.

Featuring killer covers of Halloween hits like Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” “The Time Warp,” and “I Put a Spell on You,” this night is packed with the songs you scream-sing every October—and a few thrilling surprises. It’s the perfect blend of glam, goth, and goosebumps.

Produced by Sydney Stephan, founder of Productions by Stephan, this one-night-only event is a must for spooky season lovers, music fans, and anyone who’s ever danced under a full moon.

Costumes encouraged. Vibes: otherworldly.

Hosted by JaeXO (they/she).

Featuring Stephanie Ainsworth (she/her), Rachel Alvarez-Robinson (she/her), Katie Blackwell (she/her), Ashlen Boresow (she/her), Kimi Handa Brown (they/them), Sabina Demidovich (she/her), Juliana Fuentes Peña (she/her), Michaela Groth (she/her), Gabriel M Henry (he/him), JaeXO (they/she), Aidan Michael Kelly (he/him), Langley Leilani (she/her), Shelby Lyn (she/her), Juliette Maners (she/her), Elijah Martinez (he/him), Connor Neun (he/him), Mary Nikols (she/her), Emily Ricalde (she/her), Nino Ruggeri (he/him), Ari Stari (she/her), Sydney Stephan (she/her), Jonathan Stombres (he/him), Chance Michael Wall (he/him), and Katie Yeomans (she/her).

Also joined by Tanner Schut on drums and Sydney Stephan on keys.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MACON PRICKETT IN MACON: HIS OWN WAY... THE FINALE! – NOVEMBER 1 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Macon Prickett is back in the basement and better than ever! The “boisterous boy with the big voice” is thrilled to return to the 54 Below stage for the final iteration of his solo cabaret debut with MACON: His Own Way… The Finale! This “newly minted cabaret star” will once again present an evening of show tunes, standards, eleven o’clock numbers, and a little bit of diva worship on the side. After spending the last several years working in the little basement of dreams at 54 Below, Macon has observed and learned from the best that the cabaret world has to offer. This performance is Macon’s own way of paying homage to the great show-stoppers that have graced the 54 Below stage! It’s fun! It’s opulent! It’s Broadway!

Hailing from the farmlands of Prickettville, Alabama, Macon Prickett was born to entertain! Since making the big move to the Big Apple over 7 years ago, Macon has draped himself across pianos on stages throughout the city at venues such as 54 Below plus The Duplex, Don’t Tell Mama, Greenroom42, and late night karaoke at Baby Grand. Macon is a member of Actor’s Equity Association, occasionally chewing the scenery as a cow, a snail, an earthworm, a ghost, and awaiting the day he’ll get the chance to play a real boy!

Visit Macon online at www.maconwprickett.com or on social media @mrmaconprickett to follow along as he rises to at least the middle!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS OWNED BY Taylor Swift – NOVEMBER 2 AT 9:30PM

Taylor Swift will not appear at this performance

Join us in a celebration of Taylor Swift’s first six albums coming home! A night filled with big mashups and moments that make the original recordings so special. Let this talented group of Swifties transport you back to Debut, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation how they were always meant to be enjoyed: Owned by Taylor Swift.

Produced and directed by Riley Keohane (a Swiftie since she was born), this will be a night you won’t want to miss!

Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Nina Bogosian, Carissa Ferguson, Ava Gallucci, Laura Sky Herman, Claire Huber, Chloe Kelly, Mara Koenig, Theresa Landis, Hailie Lucille, Juliana Padilla, Maddy Grace Payne, Maritina Sardis, and Claire Vandeman.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Alexis Tidwell BAILEY: CHAPTER 10 – LESSONS IN LIVING October 27 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

THE RAGE: CARRIE 2, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY October 29 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

THE BEST OF BROADWAY PUPPETRY HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR October 30 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

MACON PRICKETT IN MACON: HIS OWN WAY… THE FINALE! November 1 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)