Leslee Warren Will Encore ME MYSELF & EYE: SONGS OF A NEARSIGHTED GIRL at Pangea November 4th

Leslee Warren

Me Myself & Eye: Songs of a

Nearsighted Girl

CD Release Performance

November 4 @ 7:00 pm

Leslee Warren returns with an encore performance of her debut show to celebrate the release of her first CD!

Featuring: Musical Director & Arranger Gregory Toroian on Piano, Skip Ward on bass and David Silliman on drums

Join Leslee as she shares her visual challenges and triumphs with beloved standards as well as her own interpretation of some popular tunes. Growing up in her nearsighted world, getting glasses at age 3 and seeing her mother's face for the first time, navigating adolescence as boys don't make passes at girls with thick glasses and the miracle of contact lenses, Leslee makes her way to New York City where she discovers that the world may not see her the same way she sees the world.

"Watching this powerhouse of a performer serve up every emotion, vocally and facially, was a thrill-a-minute ride made only the more powerful each time the music swept her up . . . Ferocious and thrilling, from start to finish - that's Leslee Warren . . . in December when I begin making my list of The Best of 2022, Me Myself & Eye is going to be the first show that I put on that list".

~Stephen Mosher of Broadway World

Me, Myself, & Eye showcases the artist's "triple threat": (1) a superb choice of songs, (2) a striking stage presence, and... (3) bona fide talent!

~Jed Ryan of Lavender After Dark

$20.00 Tickets in advance/$25 at door

www.LesleeWarren.com

Pangea

178 2nd Ave

New York, NY 10003

Pangea checks vaccination status at the door.