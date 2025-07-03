Lee Roy Reams and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Lee Roy Reams, Melba Moore and many others!

CHARLES KIRSCH’S BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE! – JULY 7 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Charles Kirsch, the 18-year-old host of the theater podcast Backstage Babble, has been conducting in-depth interviews with some of Broadway's best, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carol Burnett, Harvey Fierstein, Chita Rivera, and Kelli O'Hara, since it started in July 2020. As the podcast enters its sixth year on the air, Kirsch will gather some of his favorite former guests at 54 Below to share never-before-heard anecdotes and recreate some of their Broadway performances for one night only. The evening will be musically directed by Broadway’s music man Michael Lavine, and is sure to be, like the podcast, a joyous celebration of Broadway and the legends who shaped it.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Karen Akers, Aeja Barrows, Craig Bierko, Lane Bradbury, Jim Brochu, Tony Award® nominee Meg Bussert, Tony Award® winner Len Cariou, Nadia Duncan, Tony Award® nominee Penny Fuller, Sara Gettelfinger, Annie Golden, Simon Jones, Janine LaManna, Sally Murphy, Jenna Lea Rosen, Steve Ross, Anna Zavelson, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

11 O’CLOCK NUMBERS AT 7 O’CLOCK – JULY 8 AT 7PM

The hit musical revue returns to 54 Below with a brand-new edition!

The show is exclusively comprised of Broadway’s most famous 11 O’Clock Numbers! The term “11 O’Clock Number” is an insider theater expression that was invented when the curtain on Broadway went up at 8:45 PM and usually came down between 11:15pm and 11:30pm. The 11O’Clock Number was the pivotal song that hurtled the plot toward its dramatic conclusion. Every show needed an 11 O’Clock Number — and the great shows had sensational ones! You’re going to hear the sensational ones!

This freshly realized show feature songs like “Burn" (Hamilton), "I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face" (My Fair Lady), "Working My Way Back to You" (Jersey Boys), and more!

You’ll hear famous 11 O’Clock Numbers from Golden Era Broadway classics as well as 11 O’Clock Numbers from today’s most famous shows.

Created by New York City impresario Scott Siegel. Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Alex Getlin, Ryan Knowles, and Kendra Foster McBride.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UNION SQUARE CAFÉ SINGS 54 BELOW – JULY 8 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Union Square Café servers are making their 54 Below debut! We invite you to join the front-of-house employees of one of New York’s quintessential eateries in a way you’ve never seen them before. In addition to unmatched hospitality, this talented group of musical theater performers have credits from regional to off-Broadway and are on their way to the real prize – Broadway. Come along for a night of their favorite musical theater hits that will surely keep your toes tapping all night long.

Directed by Alyssa Melder and Stephen Ropski, with production by Melder.

Featuring Christian Arredondo, Marianna Ban, Brendan Coulter, Gabbi Diaz, Charles Etubiebi, Shell Manzoline, Alyssa Melder, Stephen Ropski, Natalie Alexa Taylor, and Jennifer Walder.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Melba Moore: FROM BROADWAY, WITH LOVE – JULY 9 & 10 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Tony Award® winner and 3x Grammy nominee Melba Moore is returning to Broadway’s Living Room with From Broadway, With Love – journeying through her notably remarkable career in music and beyond. Raised in NYC with professional musicians as parents, Ms. Moore stepped into the industry singing background vocals for the likes of Frank Sinatra and Aretha Franklin which lead to her Broadway debut succeeding Diane Keaton in the musical Hair. Moore went on to play recurring roles in several hit Broadway productions, including her celebrated portrayal of Lutiebelle in the musical Purlie.

Accompanied by a band trio and a visual pictorial presentation of selected photographs and images, Ms. Moore will present a variety of songs, including selected classics from Broadway greats such as Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, Diahann Carroll, and more, taking the audience on a magical musical tour of what makes Broadway great and inspirational.

$79 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $123 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez AND Ryan Scott Oliver’S ACTOR THERAPY – JULY 9 AT 9:30PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by Kleban Prize-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Mrs. Sharp, Party of the Century) and Tony Award®-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

Featuring an incredible cast of talented performers and a wide range of musical styles, from pop to Golden Age Broadway to contemporary musical theatre (and everything in between,) this memorable evening will be hosted by Actor Therapy‘s Managing Director Mathieu Whitman (he/him), with music direction/piano by Matthew Lowy (he/him).

Featuring Alison Allwine, Maddie Jayne Austin, Erica Simone Barnett, Caroline Digan, Lauren Dodds, Amelia Firestone, Melanie Gertzman, Kyle Holcomb, Tyler Humphrey, Molly Kavanaugh, Tommy Kelly, Elizah Knight, Kylie Lavrenchik, Kelsey Lepesko, Matthew McCoy, Linda Neel, Stefan Nicholas, Isa Rodriguez, Lillian Salazar, Michael Lee Salinas, Natalie Swanner, Maddie Wenig, and Jaclyn B. Wood.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 BELOW! DEBUT! – JULY 10 AT 9:30PM

Join us for a night of high-energy celebration of theatrical triumphs and firsts to 54 Below! DEBUT is an electrifying concert that brings the exhilarating highs and heartbreaking near-misses of a life in the theater to the stage. With a mix of show-stopping performances and untold backstage stories, DEBUT explores the moments that shaped rising talents—from first auditions to opening nights, from dream roles to unexpected breakthroughs. Featuring iconic songs from beloved composers, DEBUT is a one-night-only event you won’t want to miss. Debuting new performers to the New York stage, enjoy a night of raw, unforgettable energy, celebrating the triumph of firsts—because no matter the stage, we all start somewhere!

Produced by Amanda Negrete.

Music direction by Michael Duffy.

Featuring Nia Amate, Jadyn Fleming, Sydney Francis, Enzo Leone, Grace Marsh, Evan Mayorga, Franchesca Parker, Dani Rizzo, Misaki Weddington, and Nia Zagami.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RAY ANGRY, FEAT. LESLIE ODOM, JR. & MORE! – JULY 11 & 12 AT 7PM

The performance on July 12 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Multi award-honored pianist, composer, producer and solo recording artist, Ray Angry makes his 54 Below solo concert debut featuring his other-worldly piano talents along with some very special guests. Known for his work as a member of The Roots, on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Ray is known for composing television and film scores for award-winning productions, major orchestral works, as well as music directing and performing with many of today's top artists. Recognized industry-wide as "Mister Goldfinger," these musical evenings will transcend genres, blending jazz, classical, R&B, soul, pop, and Broadway in performances of unparalleled musicianship.

Featuring special guest Tony® and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton, Purlie Victorious, One Night in Miami, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) on July 11 only.

Ray Angry is a pianist, producer, composer and arranger who is one of the most sought after artists today. Classically trained with roots in gospel, Ray’s resume includes names such as Jeff Beck, Wynton Marsalis, Mark Ronson, Q-Tip, Yolanda Adams, Daniel Winans, Joss Stone, Sting, Me’Shell Ndegéocello, Esperanza Spalding, Terri Lyne Carrington, Amy Schumer, Cindy Blackman, a duo of Mick Jagger & Dave Stewart, Estelle, Richard Smallwood, Dionne Warwick, Dianne Reeves, Queen Latifah, D’Angelo, Lauryn Hill, Kelis, Christina Aguilera and ongoing associates, The Roots. Ray’s film and television work includes composing music for Hulu, Paramount+, Netflix, and ESPN.

Ray is the CEO and Founder of Mister Goldfinger Music Group, which released the album, Ray Angry One and singles from his Public Domain project. Recent projects include Ray’s solo piano album, Ray Angry Three; a trio album with David Murray and Questlove entitled, Plumb; an album of Ray’s weekly NYC live show, Producer Mondays, and the newly released duo album with Ryan Shaw entitled, OFF Broadway.

The 2025/2026 performance season marks Ray’s year-long Artist-in-Residency with MCG Jazz in Pittsburgh. The residency includes the performance premiere of Ray’s works arranged for the Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra, special curated performances, and exclusive education and masterclass presentations.

Ray’s symphonic work includes premiering his debut orchestral piece Black Athena ~ Power, commissioned by the Lexington Symphony. Recently, Ray premiered with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra as a piano soloist, and has been commissioned to create a new orchestral work for the 20th anniversary of the Ferguson Center in Newport News, VA, which will be premiered in fall of 2026 by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Ray can be seen weekly on NBC’s "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" as a member of the house band, The Roots.

$73.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $123 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 TAKES A WALK DOWN MEMORY LANE: BACK TO THE BONFIRE – JULY 11 AT 9:30PM

Come sit around the fire and get ready to sing along as A Walk Down Memory Lane returns to 54 Below with Back to the Bonfire — a night celebrating the songs of summer and the memories that made them unforgettable. From classic campfire singalongs to iconic summer hits, this heartwarming evening will transport you back to those long, carefree days and starry nights spent with friends, music, and the magic of summer. Whether you were a camper, a counselor, or just a lover of sunny anthems, this is your chance to relive the soundtrack of the best days of your life.

Featuring Olivia Bailey, Brennan Brown, Steph Correia, Brooke Dellarocco, Joel Douglas, Morgan Dodds, Annabelle Duffy, Michael Fabisch, John Guaragna, Matthew Healey, Kate Louissaint, Sophia Manuguerra, TJ McCarthy, John O’Connor, Precious Omigie, Violet Reil, Owen Scales, Myah Segura, and Amara Valerio.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – JULY 12 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Sami Kennett, Albert Nelthropp, Sophie Rapeijko, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lea DeLaria: BRUNCH IS GAY – JULY 13 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Featuring special guest Callum Francis (Kinky Boots on Broadway and the West End).

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo’ from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards) and recently performed in the hit off-Broadway show Titanique. Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lee Roy Reams: UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY! – JULY 13 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand after a sold out performance! 54 Below favorite and Broadway legend Lee Roy Reams presents Uncensored! For Adults Only! Featuring past encounters of the intimate kind…

With Alex Rybeck at the piano.

Fasten your seatbelts! Here is the X-rated Lee Roy Reams as you’ve never seen him before – growing up, dressing up, coming out, breaking barriers & awakening to his own sexuality, on & off-stage. The Tony Award®-nominated star of Broadway’s legendary 42nd Street was the first actor to play an openly gay man in the Broadway musical, Applause, starring Lauren Bacall. He, also, was the first American actor to play Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! with the blessing of Jerry Herman. Besides being a cowboy in Oklahoma!, an Olympic athlete in Lorelei, and a candelabra in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, he also wore $10,000 dresses in La Cage Aux Folles, Victor/ Victoria, and The Producers. But who is this man behind Duane, Dolly, Billy, Will, Henry, Albin, Toddy, Lumiere, and Roger DeBris? Come find out in this brand new show at 54 Below!

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SINGIN’ IN THE SHOWER: SONGS YOU SING WHEN NO ONE IS LISTENING – JULY 13 AT 9:30PM

Singin’ in the Shower will celebrate those iconic songs we all love to sing when no one’s listening—whether it’s belting pop anthems, theater classics, or anything in between. This evening will be a playful exploration of the songs that get us in the mood to sing—in the shower, in the car, or wherever we feel free. The show will feature a mix of pop hits, musical‑theater standards, and audience favorites such as “She Used to be Mine” (Waitress), “Espresso” (Sabrina Carpenter), “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” (Céline Dion), “Need You Now” (Lady A), and “Still Hurting” (The Last Five Years).

Produced by Maddie Russell.

Featuring Gillian Booth, Shailen Braun, Layla Hope Clarke, Alexa de la Pena, Gwendolyn Fuller, Cara Leff, Elijah Martinez, Christian Melhuish, Caroline Portner, Megan Stier, and Hannah Verdi.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

CHARLES KIRSCH’S BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE! July 7 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

UNION SQUARE CAFÉ SINGS 54 BELOW July 8 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

RAY ANGRY July 12 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Lee Roy Reams: UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY! July 13 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)