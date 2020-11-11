Laurissa Romain Joins THE GREAT GUTSBY Virtual Benefit Concert For The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation
The event takes place this Thursday, November 12.
This Thursday, November 12, 2020, South Pacific's Laurissa Romain joins an All-Star Line-Up of Tony Award-Winners in a Virtual Benefit Concert for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's "The Great Gutsby"
She joins the Tony Award-winners Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Santino Fontana, Stephanie J. Block, and Broadway Tony-nominee Norm Lewis will perform at the virtual 53rd annual gala of the Greater New York Chapter of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Broadway favorites and "IBD All-Stars" Chelsea Stock ("The Little Mermaid"), Jake Odmark ("The Inheritance"), Laurissa "Lala" Romain ("South Pacific"), Analise Scarpaci ("Mrs. Doubtfire, The Musical"), Graham Scott Fleming ("Miss Saigon"), and Jake Vacanti will also perform a special number. The event will be hosted by Dr. Jon LaPook, the Chief Medical Correspondent for CBS News.
This year's virtual gala will combine the foundation's annual gala with the extremely popular annual Broadway's Got Guts fundraiser, . Broadway's Got Guts is founded and produced by Nightlife Award-winner Peter Yawitz and Drama Desk Award-winner David Friedman as a tribute to the late singer Nancy LaMott, who suffered from Crohn's disease.
For Tickets and information: https://greatgutsby.org