Lauren Patten, Jasmine Forsberg, Corey Mach to Star in STRIPPED: SABRINA CARPENTER

Stripped: Sabrina Carpenter, the inaugural concert of the new series from Broadway Sings, has announced its next lineup. On February 1 at 3pm and 6pm, a cast of Broadway talents will belt out the hits of the pop (and Broadway!) star Sabrina Carpenter, accompanied by a full band at The Cutting Room.

Featured in the lineup are Tony Winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Litlte Pill), Jasmine Forsberg (Old Friends), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), Nick Drake (Back to the Future), Mia Gerachis (Sweeney Todd), D'Nasya Jordan (Summer), and Meg Dwinell (Spring Awakening).

The concert will give tribute to the iconic songs from Sabrina Carpenter's award-winning albums, including “Please, Please, Please”, “Espresso”, “Feather” and “Nonsense”. The music will be arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music directed by Brian Russell Carey (Cabaret). The series is produced and directed by Mach.

Stripped is an intimate concert series where powerhouse vocalists and a live band reinterpret major pop artists' hits with raw, minimalist arrangements. By removing the polish and production, the series spotlights the storytelling, emotion, and vocal artistry at the heart of each song. To view upcoming concerts, as well as shows under the Broadway Sings umbrella, such as Broadway Sings Taylor Swift and ABBA, STRIPPED: Fleetwood Mac, and a "K-Pop Demon Hunters" tribute concert, visit their website: broadwaysings.com.

For tickets to the show, visit broadwaysings.com. The Cutting Room is located at 44 E 32nd Street. Tickets are $38 - $64. All seating sections are first come, first served, but only those with tickets in the Premiere Section are guaranteed a seat. All ages welcome (except at the bar, where patrons must be 21+) and all performers are subject to change.