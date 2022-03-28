Laura Helm to Bring LAURA'S AT THE HELM to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Laura Helm in Laura's at the Helm on April 7th, 2022. Hop on board as Laura Helm takes you through the last decade of her career. From the highs and lows that the sea of life can provide, sometimes you have to grab life by the helm - pun intended.

Laura will be joined by guests Eryn LeCroy (Phantom of the Opera), Dan Macke (Dear Evan Hansen), Casey Shane (Host of Fox's "Masterchef Junior" Live Tour). Featuring Lea Nardi & Kristin Tarczynski. With Music Direction by Jillian Zack, and additional band members: Andres Vahos (Drums), Skyler Volpe (Bass), Nate Huvard (Guitar), Themba Pieterse (Trumpet), Noelle Rueschman (Saxophone). Musically Supervised by David Maglione and Directed by Dana Iannuzzi.

Laura Helm in Laura at the Helm plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 7th, 2022. There is a $25-$60 for tickets with cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT LAURA HELM

Laura has performed around the country in Andy Blankenbuehler's National Tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolored Dreamcoat as The Narrator and as Lucy Harris on the National Tour of Jekyll & Hyde. Regionally Laura has worked at Goodspeed Opera House, Hartford Stage, Palace Theatre, The Mac-Haydn Theatre, John W. Engeman Theatre, and many more. She is a graduate of the Hartt School of Music in Hartford, Connecticut. A New York City transplant who bleeds Boston Red Sox red, but has the California coast in her heart.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:45pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.