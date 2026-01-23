Latin Musical SEÑOR BOLERO to Have Concert Debut at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Señor Bolero will have a one night only performance at 54 Below on February 3rd. Set in 1950s New York, Señor Bolero offers an intimate scenic experience that pays homage to the bolero as a cultural expression, emotional memory, and universal language of love. As the show poignantly reminds us: "Music is the last memory to fade."

Through live music and a carefully constructed narrative, the concert revives classics of the Latin American romantic repertoire-such as "Nuestro juramento" and "La historia de un amor"-connecting generations through song and evocation. **Please note that all songs will be performed in their original Spanish language.**

With five years on the scene, nine awards, and tours throughout Colombia and the United States, this presentation marks a key moment in the project's artistic development and is part of its natural growth process within the New York theatrical landscape.

The concert will feature live music by Angelho Díaz (Musical Direction and Piano), Alex García (Percussion), Christian Mejía (Guitar), Eli Naragon (Acoustic Bass), Oscar Oñoz (Trumpet), Fredy Bolaños (Maracas).

The production team includes Shirley Lara (Assistant Director), Lorena Correa (Guest Dancer), Kanelo Gil (Guest Dancer).

Señor Bolero is a production of Fábrica de Estrellas, an entertainment company based in New York City dedicated to the development of Latin musical theater shows and cultural projects with international reach. Under the artistic direction of Ricardo Stevan, the company has been recognized by institutions such as the HOLA Awards, ACE Awards, LATA Awards, TALIA Awards, TAG Awards, and the Hudson River International Festival, where it was distinguished for its contribution to the creative economy.

The February 3rd performance at 54 Below invites the audience to be part of an evening that combines music, memory, and community, in a format that privileges closeness between artists and spectators, reflecting the artistic maturity of a project that continues to forge its path in the New York theatrical circuit.