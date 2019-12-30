La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present John O'Hurley in A MAN WITH STANDARDS

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS presents "Seinfeld" star and "Dancing with the Stars" contestant John O'Hurley in A MAN WITH STANDARDS, one night only, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

John O'Hurley has gone from being best known as J. Peterman on "Seinfeld" to catapulting into one of television's busiest and most versatile actors. From show host ("To Tell the Truth," "Family Feud," and NBC's "The National Dog Show") to Broadway star (Spamalot, Chicago and more!), to advertising hero (O'Hurley invested in the relaunch of "The J. Peterman Company," and since 1999 has been a part-owner and member of the board of directors), this voice actor, singer, and comedian has truly done it all - including being a first season contestant on "Dancing with the Stars" (where he made it to the finals)! Now with A MAN WITH STANDARDS, O'Hurley dazzles audiences with storytelling, songs and humor - a show which, like O'Hurley, has a little bit of everything!

John O'Hurley is best known as J. Peterman on "Seinfeld," the #1 syndicated television show in the world, for which he won a Screen Actor's Guild Award. Most recently starring in the comedy feature "Swing Away," John can also be seen on the ABC hit "Dancing with the Stars," ABC's "Dance-Off!" and as the host of "Family Feud." He is one of the most recognizable voices on TV, co-hosting the annual National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day and appearing in dozens of animated productions including Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob SquarePants" and NBC's "Father of the Pride." O'Hurley's first CD, "Peace of Our Minds," a collaboration of his piano compositions with world-renowned cellist Marston Smith, debuted #13 on Billboard. His stage credits include starring roles in the national tours of Chicago, Spamalot, Pirates of Penzance, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Brigadoon. He is a New York Times bestselling author with three titles, including The Perfect Dog, which is becoming a stage musical. Most recently, John has recurring on the Lifetime series "Devious Maids," opposite Susan Lucci.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

John O'Hurley: A MAN WITH STANDARDS will perform one night only on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 8 pm at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Tickets range from $15 - $52 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets are available.

Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You