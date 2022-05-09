LEAVES: SONGS OF OURSELVES Announced at Feinstein's/54Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW presents Leaves: Songs of Ourselves on June 27th, 2022 - a celebration of the iconic Walt Whitman, inspired by his Song of Myself: "I celebrate myself, and what I assume you shall assume, for every atom belonging to me as good belongs to you."

Leaves: Songs of Ourselves celebrates Pride Month with a new cycle of songs based on and inspired by one of the greatest American poets who, 160 years ago in New York City, turned the literary world upside down with his shockingly erotic queer poems. Rodney Bush and Eric Rosen's evening of contemporary folk, rock, and theater music explores the joy, complexity, romance, and pleasure of being gay in New York in 1855 and now.

Think Leaves of Grass, but with a killer folk/rock band and a chance to hang out with some of the hottest queer actors on Broadway. Audiences will also be the first to hear live performances of songs from the new musical Stoker, Eric and Rodney's new musical about the rivalry between Bram Stoker and Oscar Wilde, both Whitman devotees.

The night will feature Claybourne Elder who is currently in Company on Broadway and plays John Adams on HBO's hit series The Gilded Age; Lauren Patten who won a Tony for her role in Jagged Little Pill, has been seen on Blue Bloods, and was an original cast member of Fun Home, Bradley Gibson who played Simba in The Lion King and will soon be seen in Netflix's new legal drama Partner Track, and more guests to be announced at a later date.

A night of raucous and sexy fun, great new music, and some of the best gay poems ever written, Leaves is definitely more of a party than an English class, which honors the spirit of gay New York and its most famous chronicler!

Leaves: Songs of Ourselves plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 27th, 2022. There is a $45-$90 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.