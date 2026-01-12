Jim Vines And Carl Mercurio Reveal BROADWAY MAGIC HOUR February 2026 Shows

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio, the stars of The Broadway Magic Hour, a family-friendly hour of fun-filled magical entertainment, have revealed shows on selected Saturdays and Sundays throughout February at Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019. The show on February 7 is part of NYC Must-See Week, with two-for-one admission offered! Use promo code "MSW26" at checkout. Tickets start at $25 for general admission, and can be purchased online.

Join Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio this February for their hit show Broadway Magic Hour. This family friendly magic show comes together with two-for-one admission opportunities across the city. Complete with audience participation, comedy, grand illusion, mind-reading, and expert sleight-of-hand magic, there's something for every member of the family in this one-of-a-kind, all-ages show!

Broadway Magic Hour is also a way to celebrate Valentine's Day with laughter, wonder, and a spectacular live magic experience! Join on February 14 & 15 for a heart-warming, family-friendly show filled with jaw-dropping illusions, big laughs, and unforgettable audience participation. A perfect Valentine's treat for couples, families, and kids of all ages.

FEBRUARY 2026 DATES

February 7, 2026, 2:00 PM (Tickets)*

February 14, 2026, 2:00 PM (Tickets)

February 15, 2026, 2:00 PM (Tickets)

February 28, 2026, 2:00 PM (Tickets)

*Part of NYC Must See Week.

ABOUT THE BROADWAY MAGIC HOUR

Jim Vines and Carl Mercurio have each been performing magic all their lives, and they met 10 years ago when they were both booked to perform in the same magic-variety show in Coney Island. Jim and Carl became friends and started performing together in venues throughout the tristate area, eventually collaborating on a family magic show, which debuted in 2022 at the North Fork Community Theatre in Long Island.

Fast forward to May 2024, when Jim was on a phone call with Richard Brooks, the head talent booker for the Broadway Comedy Club and Greenwich Village Comedy Club. Rich mentioned that while there were a variety of great magic shows in New York City, he had noticed something was missing-a big family-friendly event that could be enjoyed by kids, parents, friends, and anyone looking for a feel-good outing. Rich suggested that a family magic show in Midtown that brings families together for an unforgettable experience filled with joy, laughter, and wonder, could be a hit. Jim told Rich about the family magic show that he and Carl were already performing and mentioned that they had been looking for the perfect venue in which to regularly present the show. Rich was enthusiastic. It was meant to be! In a moment of inspiration, Jim and Carl came up with the name The Broadway Magic Hour. Now it was time to put it on the historic Broadway Comedy Club stage. The NYC debut of the Broadway Magic Hour took place on Saturday, August 3, 2024 - and to everyone's delight, the show quickly sold out.