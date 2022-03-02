L Morgan Lee, Laura Pitt-Pulford and Rob Houchen Sing the Music of Alex Parker and Katie Lam at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents L Morgan Lee, Laura Pitt-Pulford and Rob Houchen singing a selection of the work of up-and-coming British musical theatre partnership Katie Lam (lyrics) and Alex Parker (music) on March 8th, 2022, at 9:45pm. The evening will include a taster of new show The Danish Girl, a musical adaptation of David Ebershoff's novel (based on the real life of Lili Elvenes), featuring numbers never heard before.

The Danish Girl stars Obie Award winner and Lucille Lortel Award nominee L Morgan Lee, due to start A Strange Loop on Broadway this spring. L Morgan will be joined by two of the West End's hottest stars, who will be travelling over the Atlantic with Alex and Katie: Olivier Award nominee Laura Pitt-Pulford, and leading man Rob Houchen (Marius in London's Les Miserables). Special guest stars will also be announced in the coming weeks.

Alex and Katie will walk through their extraordinary friendship and award-winning writing career, presenting numbers from six of their musicals, including After You (original studio recording of the London Coliseum production available wherever you get your music), Am Dram and The Railway Children. Katie and Alex have been best friends since they were eight years old. They have been writing together since 2013 and won the UK Emerging Writers Award in 2019.

'We're so excited to be making our New York debut, especially with such incredible performers,' said Katie. 'It's a real thrill to be bringing new British musical theatre Stateside, and to such an iconic venue!'

L Morgan Lee, Laura Pitt-Pulford and Rob Houchen in The Music of Alex Parker and Katie Lam plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 8th, 2022, at 9:45pm. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVES:

Alex Parker (music) AND KATIE LAM (lyrics) have written five musicals: Am Dram (Leicester Curve), After You (London Coliseum), Henrietta (NYMT), The Railway Children (Cadogan Hall) and All Aboard (Electric). In 2019, Katie and Alex were recipients of the inaugural UK Emerging Writers Award from the National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT) and also Artists in Residence at The Red House in Aldeburgh. They were commissioned to write the opening number for the WhatsOnStage Awards in 2020 and 2022. Alex and Katie are currently working on a musical adaptation of the David Ebershoff novel The Danish Girl (which was based on the real life of Lili Elvenes, and also made into an Oscar-winning film).

Alex will also be the Musical Director for the evening. His credits as MD include Wonderful Town (Opera Holland Park), Mame (Hope Mill Theatre), The Color Purple (Curve) and Barnum (Menier Chocolate Factory); credits as Associate MD include Les Miserables (Queen's), White Christmas (Dominion) and Guys and Dolls (Minerva). Alex's concert credits include Sunset Boulevard (Royal Albert Hall), A Little Night Music (Palace), and West Side Story (BBC Proms).

L Morgan Lee is an Obie award-winning actress and storyteller. She will make her Broadway debut this spring in the critically acclaimed musical A Strange Loop for which her performance Off-Broadway garnered her the distinction of being the first openly Transgender actor to originate a role in a Pulitzer Prize winning piece of theatre. L Morgan is dedicated to developing work centering women and underrepresented voices. Some of these projects include: The Danish Girl (British musical adaptation), and The Women (2021). In the studio, she recently recorded Simon and McGuire's "The Dream" (The Rainbow Lullaby Album, Broadway Records). L Morgan is a Mark O'Donnell Prize recipient.

Laura Pitt-Pulford was Olivier Award nominated for her role as Millie in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers at the Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park. Laura most recently appeared as Trina in Falsettos (The Other Palace). Other notable credits include Flowers for Mrs Harris (Chichester); Nell Gwynn (The Globe), Barnum and The Gronholm Method (Menier Chocolate Factory); The Light Princess (National Theatre); Parade, Mack and Mabel, Side Show (Southwark Playhouse) and Sunset Boulevard (Harold Pinter Theatre). Concerts: Gypsy (Alexandra Palace), Follies (Royal Albert Hall), A Little Night Music (Palace Theatre).

Rob Houchen's theatre credits include South Pacific (Chichester Festival Theatre), Marry Me A Little (The Barn Theatre), City of Angels (Garrick Theatre), The Light in the Piazza (Royal Festival Hall and Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles), & (Lyric Opera, Chicago), Eugenius! (The Other Palace), Broken Wings (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Les Miserables 30th Anniversary (Japan), Titanic (Charing Cross Theatre), and Les Miserables (Queen's Theatre). Rob's television/film work includes West Side Stories: The Making of a Classic (BBC) and Les Miserables: The All Star Concert (Universal). Rob's original music can be found on all major streaming platforms.