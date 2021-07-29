Krystina Alabado, Jelani Remy, Danielle Wade and More to Take Part in 54 SINGS OLIVIA RODRIGO

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Sings Olivia Rodrigo on September 4th and 11th at 9:45pm. Join Krystina Alabado, Jelani Remy, Danielle Wade, and more Broadway stars to celebrate the music of new pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo. From the popular Disney+ show "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series", to hits like "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u," Rodrigo has captured hearts and earned her place at the top of the charts across the globe. Bring your face stickers and best friends and come channel your inner teen angst to celebrate Olivia's music with us!

Featuring: Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho, American Idiot), Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables (National Tour)), John Cardoza (Jagged Little Pill), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Leana Concepcion (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Tyler Conroy* (54 Sings Taylor Swift, Broadway Baes, Singer-Songwriter), Erin Engleman (TikTok Creator), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen), Elijah Hamilton**, Natalie Janowski ("American Idol" Season 18, Tyler Capa & Friends), Tommy Kaiser* (Winner of BroadwayWorld Next On Stage), Jake Levy (Anastasia (National Tour), Superhero (Off-Broadway)), Jenna Najjar (54 Sings Bring It On, 54 Sings Pop Icons), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King, Smokey Joe's Cafe (Off-Broadway)), Danielle Wade (Mean Girls, The Wizard of Oz (National Tour)), Nina White*, and Jen Lancaster.

*Only featured in September 4th performance

**Only featured in September 11th performance

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz, with music direction by Drew Wutke

54 Sings Olivia Rodrigo plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 4th and 11th at 9:45pm. There is a $30-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.