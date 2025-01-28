Klea Blackhurst to Return for Second Season of THE BOX SET at Chelsea Table + Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of Klea Blackhurst in “The Box Set,” the second annual edition of her fantastic season-long retrospective of the celebrated theater and concert artist’s shows. Presented on Sunday nights at 7:00 PM, the new edition will start with “One of the Girls: The Words and Music of Jerry Herman” on February 16, followed by “Autumn in New York: Vernon Duke’s Broadway” on April 13, and “A Brand New Evening with Klea Blackhurst” on May 18. Following a summer hiatus, the series resumes with “Dreaming of a Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael” featuring Billy Stritch, on October 19, and concluding with Blackhurst’s most-requested evening, “Everything the Traffic Will Allow: The Songs and Sass of Ethel Merman,” on November 16. Blackhurst’s “The Box Set” gives Klea’s longtime followers the chance to revisit this outstanding body of work, while also allowing new generation of theater and music fans to discover them. Tickets to each show are $20-$40, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for all shows at $20 each. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.



Sunday, February 16 at 7:00 PM

“ONE OF THE GIRLS: The Words and Music of JERRY HERMAN”

Considered one of Herman’s premier interpreters, Blackhurst officially became one of “Jerry’s Girls” when she starred in the 50th anniversary production of Hello, Dolly! at Goodspeed Opera House. They were introduced years before, when Jerry heard her sing one of the cut Dolly songs written for Ethel Merman. He immediately invited her to sing with the London Philharmonic at the Palladium and she’s been singing his songs with symphony orchestras across the country ever since. “One of the Girls” focuses on the powerful, loving and memorable women in Jerry’s life: both real, like his mother Ruth, who taught him that you could throw a party because “It’s Today,” and characters like Mame, who encouraged us to “Open a New Window”; Dolly Levi, who decided to rejoin the human race “Before the Parade Passes By”; and Zaza, who bravely declared, “I Am What I Am.”



Sunday, April 13 at 7:00 PM

“AUTUMN IN NEW YORK – VERNON DUKE’S BROADWAY”

Vernon Duke was the creator of such indisputable standards as “April in Paris” and “Autumn in New York.” His legacy as a Broadway composer ultimately rests on 1940’s Cabin in the Sky, but there are countless musical treasures written throughout his career – songs from Banjo Eyes, starring Eddie Cantor and Dancing in the Streets, starring Mary Martin. There’s even a curious meeting at the intersection of Vernon Duke and Ethel Merman – Sadie Thompson. Blackhurst has created a lively show devoted to possibly the only composer to dine regularly with Prokofiev and Gershwin. The show features arrangements by music director Michael Rice.



Sunday, May 18 at 7:00 PM

“A Brand New Evening with KLEA BLACKHURST”

“A natural born comedienne with a voice that can propel a song into the middle of next week” – The Salt Lake Tribune

Klea’s career has encompassed roles in many world premieres that never quite found their footing to make it to Broadway. Along the way, Klea contributed her skill and vocal chops to originate distinctive characters while introducing many stand-out songs. From Radio Gals’ “Dear Mr. Gershwin” to Buffalo Gals’ “The Yodeling Muchacha” and the musicals The Nutty Professor, Hazel, and others, Klea shares the songs she has introduced in addition to some her favorites from the Great American Songbook creating an evening that celebrates the joyous ridiculousness of an unpredictable life in the arts in pursuit of a dream.



Sunday, October 19 at 7:00 PM

“DREAMING OF A SONG: The Music of HOAGY CARMICHAEL”

with BILLY STRITCH

The powerhouse duo of Blackhurst and singer/pianist Billy Stritch mine the Hoagy Carmichael catalog to unearth lesser-known gems, as well as beloved treasures such as “Skylark,” “Georgia on My Mind” and “Stardust.” You won’t want to miss this “remarkably entertaining show with all the ‘Heart and Soul’ of the legendary composer himself” (Theatre Scene). Pianist-singer Billy Stritch has been a presence on the New York and national nightclub scene for nearly four decades. He began his career in Houston where we formed the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant and Stritch. The threesome performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they parted ways in 1990. That same year, Billy started his solo performing career. He is perhaps best known for his 25-year position as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli and has also toured with Tony Bennett, Christine Ebersole, Linda Eder, Melissa Manchester, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin and many other top singers. His composition “Does He Love You” won a Grammy award in 1993 and was recorded 30 years later by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, garnering another Grammy nomination in 2023.



Sunday, November 16 at 7:00 PM

“EVERYTHING THE TRAFFIC WILL ALLOW –

The Songs and Sass of ETHEL MERMAN”

“Everything the Traffic Will Allow” is Klea Blackhurst’s loving tribute to the songs made famous by the quintessential stage personality Ethel Merman. Rather than a Merman imitation, Klea offers a paean to the great Broadway legend that serves as a potent and happy reminder of Merman’s sheer, undeniable importance to both the history of twentieth century entertainment and the iconic composers like Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin and Jerry Herman, who wrote songs just for her. The engagement is a rare chance to experience Blackhurst’s crackling wit and powerful vocals as she performs her brilliant, savvy valentine to one of American theatre’s greatest stars.



Comments