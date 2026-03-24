Review: The First Annual 54 Below Gala Is a Heartwarming Success

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The founders of 54 Below opened the doors of their jewelbox of a venue to a sold out crowd last night (March 23) who snapped up tickets the minute they went on sale. This is extraordinary on a Monday night that had so many competing events as well as a Broadway Opening. An impressive amount of money was raised from the live audience, ticket sales and what I imagine was a large streaming audience.

Of course it didn’t hurt to open with Norm Lewis and close with Jeremy Jordan.

Everything in between included musical material that was personal to each artist and stories about what “Broadway’s Living Room” meant to them. In some cases support, growth and collaborations. Everyone in New York City loves this room, whether you’re performing on stage or seated in the audience. There was also a rousing auction led by Bobby D. (Ehlert).

The talented band of musicians, led by Benjamin Rauhala, were excellent and played music as diverse as you could imagine.

The talent onstage for this special night included Marilyn Maye, Marc Shaiman, Krysta Rodriguez, Darren Criss, Ashley Loren and Joe Iconis, who is an artist in residence there and shared glowing praise for the venue and every one of the creatives and staff. This special event involved everyone who works at the Midtown mainstay and they were thanked and appreciated beautifully. Chef James delivered on the specially curated menu and, all night, you could feel the warmth and the love. It truly was a special evening.

Speaking of special Galas, Eda & I were with Maestro Steven Reineke and Eric Gabbard. Steven had lots of exciting news to share about The New York Pops Gala and Concert honoring Stephen Schwartz happening on April 27th

Learn more about 54 Below on their website here.



Norm Lewis

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