Tyrik Iman-Washington Jr. to Present MAKE ME WANNA HOLLA at The Green Room 42

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Make Me Wanna Holler: The Rhythm of Our Resistance, a dynamic new cabaret directed, produced, and written by Tyrik Iman-Washington Jr., will take the stage Saturday, April 18 at 1:00 PM at The Green Room 42.

This performance is a sonic journey through joy, protest, love, longing, and liberation, honoring the powerful role that R&B and Hip Hop music has played as a catalyst for social change in our society. This cabaret explores how these genres-born from struggle, joy, protest, and survival-have become vital vehicles for truth-telling in times of need and turmoil.

Through a combination of classic songs from legendary artists such as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and Areatha Franklin. Featuring songs we love such as "Freedom" by Beyonce, "Living For The City" by Stevie Wonder, "U.N.I.T.Y" by Queen Latifiah. But will also feature original poetry and music written by Tyrik Iman-Washington Jr. The show celebrates how music has given voice to generations and movements, and how it continues to inspire resilience and hope.

"Music has always spoken when words were not enough," says Tyrik Iman-Washington Jr. "This show is an opportunity to honor that legacy, to celebrate our stories, and to connect communities through the rhythms and messages that have carried us for generations."

This marks Tyrik Iman-Washington Jr.'s sophomore cabaret as both director and producer. His debut production, A Night of Soul: A Love Letter to Hip Hop and R&B, premiered at The Green Room 42 this past November, celebrating the richness and influence R&B and Hip Hop have had on his artistry. Building on that foundation, this new work continues his commitment to blending music, storytelling, and cultural reflection into a dynamic theatrical experience.

Make Me Wanna Holla features an all-Black cast and highlights the enduring legacy of Black music as a form of resistance, joy, and cultural identity. The cast includes: Clifford Holmes, Demiah Latreece, Estell Huggins, Jadan Brioso, Kaiel Maynor, Kelsey Givens, Kennedy Kandi, Lache Francios, Mathew Pagan, Quincy Adair, Teya Wright, and Tyrik Iman-Washington Jr.