Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards
Get an inside look at the 2026 MAC Awards!
In addition to announcing the 2026 MAC Award winners, special honoree awards were presented, including Lifetime Achievement Awards to Lillias White and Karen Akers, the Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award was presented to THE SEASON: GOLDIE'S KIDS, the Hanson Award to Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki, and through a partnership between MAC and NiteLife Exchange, the Barry Levitt Jazz Award was presented to Vicki Burns and JOE ALTERMAN, in a show directed by Amy Wolk, produced by Julie Miller, and musical directed by John Fischer.
Winners included Ann Kittredge for Female Vocalist, Frank Dain for Male Vocalist, Christine Ebersole With Billy Stritch for Celebrity Artist, and more. See the full list of MAC Award winners HERE!
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Aaron Valentine and Robert Ima
The Band- John Fischer (Piano and Musical Director), Jerry DeVore (Bass) and Eric Hart (Drums)
Lillias White and John McDaniel
Lennie Watts and John McDaniel
Hannah Jane, Lennie Watts and Natasha Castillo
Lena Moy-Borgen and Cheo Bourne
Marilyn Lester, John DiMartino, Vicki Burns and Scott Barbarino
Marilyn Maye and Tedd Firth
Tracy Stark and Mark Dundas Wood
Ava Nicole Frances
Julie Gold, Ave Nicole Frances and Jeff Harner
Seth Sikes, Susie Mosher and John McDaniel
Maria Gentile
Susie Mosher, Maria Gentile and Lorinda Lisitza
Maria Gentile, Ruby Rims and Lorinda Lisitza
Lee Roy Reams and Susie Mosher
The Hanson Award Winners-Robert Grusecki and Anya Turner
Janice McCune and Lennie Watts
Ethan Mathias
Ethan Mathias and Lennie Watts
Ethan Mathias, Janice McCune and Lennie Watts
Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano
Eric Comstock, Barbara Fasano and Frank Dain
Karen Akers Lifetime Achievement Award
Karen Mason and Christopher Denny
Natalie Douglas and Billy Joe Young
Cheo Bourne, Karen Mack, Lennie Watts and Lena Moy-Borgen
Goldie Dver Kurtzman Award
Sidney Meyer and Goldie Dver
Kelly Wohlford
Jeff Harner and Barbara Fasano
Tracy Stark and Lina Koutrakos
Daniel Dunlow and Lillias White
Karen Mack, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano
Lillias White and Barbara Fasano
Lillias White and Marieann Meringolo
Lillias White and Sean Harkness
Lillias White, Ann Kittredge and Frank Dain
Julia Murney, Natalie Douglas, KT Sullivan and Aaron Valentine
Justin Dylan Nastro and Amy Wolk
KT Sullivan, Justin Dylan Nastro and Amy Wolk
Robert Ima, Justin Dyan Nastro and Aaron Valentine
Justin Dylan Nastro and Julie Miller
Carmen Keels, Amy Wolk and Lorinda Lisitza
Lillias White and Julie Miller
Hannah Jane and Justin Dylan Nastro
Videos