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Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards

Get an inside look at the 2026 MAC Awards!

By: Mar. 24, 2026
The Manhattan Association of Cabarets presented the 40th Annual MAC Awards on the evening of Monday, March 23, 2026, at a live ceremony at NYC's Peter Norton Symphony Space. See photos from the event here!

In addition to announcing the 2026 MAC Award winners, special honoree awards were presented, including Lifetime Achievement Awards to Lillias White and Karen Akers, the Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award was presented to THE SEASON: GOLDIE'S KIDS, the Hanson Award to Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki, and through a partnership between MAC and NiteLife Exchange, the Barry Levitt Jazz Award was presented to Vicki Burns and JOE ALTERMAN, in a show directed by Amy Wolk, produced by Julie Miller, and musical directed by John Fischer.

Winners included Ann Kittredge for Female Vocalist, Frank Dain for Male Vocalist, Christine Ebersole With Billy Stritch for Celebrity Artist, and more. See the full list of MAC Award winners HERE!

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Aaron Valentine and Robert Ima

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
The Band- John Fischer (Piano and Musical Director), Jerry DeVore (Bass) and Eric Hart (Drums)

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Natasha Castillo

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Lillias White and John McDaniel

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Lennie Watts and John McDaniel

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Hannah Jane, Lennie Watts and Natasha Castillo

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Scott Barbarino

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Lena Moy-Borgen and Cheo Bourne

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Kelli Rabke and John Fischer

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Marilyn Lester, John DiMartino, Vicki Burns and Scott Barbarino

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Marilyn Maye and Tedd Firth

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Tracy Stark and Mark Dundas Wood

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Ava Nicole Frances

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Julie Gold, Ave Nicole Frances and Jeff Harner

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Susie Mosher

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Seth Sikes, Susie Mosher and John McDaniel

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Seth Sikes and John McDaniel

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Dan Pardo and Chrissy Pardo

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Lennie Watts

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Dan Pardo

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Maria Gentile

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Susie Mosher, Maria Gentile and Lorinda Lisitza

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Maria Gentile, Ruby Rims and Lorinda Lisitza

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Lee Roy Reams and Ruby Rims

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Lee Roy Reams and Susie Mosher

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
The Hanson Award Winners-Robert Grusecki and Anya Turner

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Janice McCune

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Janice McCune and Lennie Watts

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Ethan Mathias

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Ethan Mathias and Lennie Watts

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Ethan Mathias, Janice McCune and Lennie Watts

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Frank Dain

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Eric Comstock, Barbara Fasano and Frank Dain

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Karen Akers Lifetime Achievement Award

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Karen Akers

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Seth Sikes

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Karen Mason and Christopher Denny

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Julia Murney and Kelli Rabke

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Natalie Douglas and Billy Joe Young

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Cheo Bourne, Karen Mack, Lennie Watts and Lena Moy-Borgen

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Goldie Dver Kurtzman Award

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Sidney Meyer and Goldie Dver

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Dawn Derow

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Ricky Ritzel

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Kelly Wohlford

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Jeff Harner

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Jeff Harner and Barbara Fasano

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Tracy Stark

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Tracy Stark and Lina Koutrakos

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Daniel Dunlow and Lillias White

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Lillias White

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Karen Mack, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Lillias White and Barbara Fasano

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Marieann Meringolo

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Lillias White and Marieann Meringolo

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Lillias White and Sean Harkness

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Sean Harkness

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Frank Dain

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Lillias White and Frank Dain

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Lillias White, Ann Kittredge and Frank Dain

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Ann Kittredge

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Julia Murney, Natalie Douglas, KT Sullivan and Aaron Valentine

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Justin Dylan Nastro and Amy Wolk

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
KT Sullivan,  Justin Dylan Nastro and Amy Wolk

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Robert Ima, Justin Dyan Nastro and Aaron Valentine

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Julie Miller

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Justin Dylan Nastro and Julie Miller

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Carmen Keels, Amy Wolk and Lorinda Lisitza

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Lillias White and Julie Miller

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Hannah Jane

Photos: Lillias White, Karen Akers and More at the 2026 MAC Awards Image
Hannah Jane and Justin Dylan Nastro


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